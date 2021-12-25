Glowing Ankita Lokhande's Marathi bride look with Vicky Jain in new pics wins hearts: Here's what the actor wore

Actor Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with Vicky Jain in a grand wedding ceremony, attended by their family and friends, a few weeks ago. The pictures from their marriage ceremonies won hearts all over the internet. On Friday, Ankita shared another set of photos of the grand traditional Marathi-style welcome her family planned for Vicky and his family. Ankita became a traditional Maharashtrian bride for the post-wedding ceremony.

Ankita shared several pictures on her Instagram page that saw her pose with her husband, Vicky Jain, and their family members. The Pavitra Rishta actor also shared her solo photos online, looking magical as ever in a traditional ensemble. She wore a yellow-red saree for the post-wedding ceremony.

Take a look at the photos:

Ankita's traditional look features a silk saree in the bright yellow shade replete with subtle golden embroidery done all over six yards. Its beauty became enhanced with a gold and red embroidered patti border. The actor draped the six yards in the traditional Marathi style and looked gorgeous.

Ankita paired her saree with quarter length sleeve blouse in a bespoke red shade and golden floral embroidery. In the end, a matching red dupatta with similar thread work as the choli rounded off Ankita's bridal attire.

Ankita styled her Marathi bride look with an ornate gold choker necklace featuring stones and pearls, matching layered jhumkis, a traditional nath, rings, bracelets, kamar bandh, and green-gold bangles. A half-moon-shaped dainty bindi and embellished sandals rounded off the accessories.

For the glam, Ankita chose a middle-parted braided bun adorned with white gajra, mascara-clad lashes, pink lip shade, smoky eye shadow, blushed cheeks and glowing skin.

As for Vicky, he complemented the bride in a statement kurta and pyjama piece. He wore a bandhgala kurta with asymmetrical hemline drape on the side and straight-fit white pants. Tan coloured dress shoes, groomed beard, and side-swept hairdo rounded off his look.

What do you think of Ankita and Vicky's ensembles?