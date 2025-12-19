Got Secret Santa duties for your fashionable bestie? 8 ideas to make her happy

You’ve pulled her name. The fashionable bestie. The one who notices hemlines, judges fabrics silently, and somehow looks put together even at a grocery run. Panic? Understandable. But relax, because shopping for a style-savvy friend doesn’t require a stylist’s degree. It just needs thought, taste, and a little festive flair. Secret Santa gifting ideas(Pinterest)

8 Secret Santa gifts for a fashion conscious girl

1. A scarf that looks designer

Every fashion girl loves a scarf, especially one that looks like it wandered out of a Parisian café. Think rich textures, soft wool blends, subtle prints, or elegant neutrals. A good scarf instantly elevates winter outfits and works with everything from coats to blazers.

Why she’ll love it: it’s cosy, chic, and impossible to mess up.

2. Statement earrings she’ll build outfits around

When in doubt, go bold but tasteful. Chunky gold hoops, sculptural studs, or pearl-drop earrings add instant drama without trying too hard. These are the pieces she’ll reach for when her outfit feels “almost there.”

Secret Santa tip: avoid trend overload. Classic with a twist always wins.

3. A candle that smells like her aesthetic

Fashion girls they curate vibes. A luxe-looking candle with notes like sandalwood, vanilla, fig, or amber feels indulgent and thoughtful. Bonus points if the jar doubles as décor.

Translation: you’ve gifted her main-character energy in wax form.

4. Silk or satin hair accessories (yes, they’re still a thing)

From scrunchies to hair bows, elevated hair accessories are back and very much loved. Silk textures protect hair while looking expensive. It’s the kind of gift she’ll wear while “casually” taking mirror selfies.

Why it works: small, stylish, and surprisingly impactful.

5. A mini crossbody or clutch she didn’t know she needed

A compact bag such as a structured crossbody or sleek clutch, is always a win. Neutral tones like black, tan, or metallics blend easily into her wardrobe. It’s practical without being boring, stylish without being risky.

Fashion rule: smaller bags = bigger style points.

6. Coffee-table fashion books (the chic kind)

If she loves style, she’ll love flipping through fashion books featuring iconic designers, street style, or vintage aesthetics. These are décor pieces that scream taste.

Gift it with a note: “for your outfit inspiration days.”

7. Cosy but cool winter loungewear

Yes, comfort can be fashionable. A soft knit co-ord, plush socks with personality, or a chic lounge set hits the sweet spot between practical and Instagram-worthy. Ideal for winter evenings and low-key festive days.

Because: even fashion girls love staying in, stylishly.

8. A beauty gift that feels personal

Skip the risky makeup shades and go for universally loved beauty picks such as lip oils, nourishing hand creams, or subtle fragrances. Soft, subtle, and elegant is the way to go.

Pro move: something she can carry in her bag every day.

The best gift is the one that feels considered. A fashionable bestie values details, aesthetics, and thoughtfulness. When your gift feels intentional, you’ve already won. So, wrap it nicely, add a handwritten note, and watch her face light up.

Similar stories for you:

Christmas 2025: The fashion playbook you need for the holiday season

Paranda is back with pearls, pom-poms and crochet: 5 ways to style it to upgrade your braid

Why silver and gold are still the undefeated stars of New Year’s Eve style: Here's how to style them