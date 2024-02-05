Grammy Awards 2024: Metallics, Barbiecore and white chic shine on the red carpet

Music's brightest stars on Sunday rocked up to the Grammys in revealing metallic gowns, Barbiecore pink and stark, classic white. Above all, they showed lots of skin. While the Oscars are known for embracing a certain brand of Hollywood glamour, the Grammys are in your face: some of the most iconic fashion looks have emerged at the storied music industry gala, like Jennifer Lopez's plunging green Versace gown in 2000. Barbie-inspired looks, white dresses, and stunning metallic glamour make a fashion statement at the Grammys 2024.

Here's a look at what the A-listers wore to the Grammys in Los Angeles:

Metallics

If you want to shine at the Grammys, metallics are a strong bet. Pop princess Miley Cyrus, who scored two Grammys for her hit "Flowers," made quite the red carpet entrance in a barely-there gold metal naked dress by John Galliano for Maison Margiela and big, in-your-face hair.

But when she accepted her award from Mariah Carey, she had changed into a black sparkly halter jumpsuit. She changed twice more during the event. Dua Lipa, a nominee for her huge smash "Dance the Night" from the summer blockbuster "Barbie" movie, wore a low-cut floor-length Courreges silver gown with long sleeves and slashed cutouts, her red hair wavy and flowing.

On the carpet, she said she felt like a “warrior.” Jon Batiste, the sole man in the running for Album of the Year, wore a sparkly silver suit with a pleated kilt over her trousers. And Victoria Monet, who won three Grammys including the coveted Best New Artist prize, dazzled in a copper Versace corset dress with a train, a trend seen on several red carpets this season.

Barbie World

A lot has been written about who was and who was not nominated for Oscars for "Barbie," but the movie racked up 11 Grammy nominations as well -- and has definitely influenced showbiz red carpets for months.

Billie Eilish -- who won two Grammys for her poignant "What Was I Made For?" from the film -- rocked a pink and black Barbie bomber jacket made by Chrome Hearts over a white shirt, black tie and black trousers.

Icelandic singer Laufey, a winner for best traditional pop vocal album, looked sweet in a sleeveless pink dress with black polka dots and strategic cutouts.

And the Blind Boys of Alabama, winners of the Grammy for best roots gospel album, rolled up in matching Barbie pink three-piece suits, showing that a Barbie world is for men too.

Women in white

Olivia Rodrigo, a multiple nominee on the strength of her sophomore album "GUTS," glittered in a slinky white vintage Versace column dress adorned with silver sequins and tiny red hearts. The three members of boygenius -- Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus -- bounded on stage during the pre-ceremony to accept their three Grammys in white Thom Browne suits.

And the queen of the music world, Taylor Swift, rocked a strapless white Schiaparelli gown, open up to her hip to reveal lots of leg, to claim her record-breaking fourth Album of the Year prize. Sleek black opera gloves, a watch choker, several silver necklaces and a classic red lipstick completed the glamorous and elegant look.

Some observers saw in Swift's look a coded message: the album cover of her "Reputation" was black and white. But onstage, she announced the release of her next album, "The Tortured Poets Department," on April 19. When she dropped an image of the album cover on social media, it too was.... black and white.