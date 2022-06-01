Green is the colour of the season

With the rise of an eco-conscious mindset in the post-pandemic world, there has also been an uptick in people opting for green-hued garments and accessories. At the recently concluded fall/winter 2022 runways, fashion houses and brands such as Versace, Fendi, Dior, Loewe, Gucci, Prada, and Chanel, featured ensembles in all shades of green — from kelly green and neon to chartreuse green and army. The colour didn’t escape our social media feeds either, with singer Dua Lipa, supermodel Kendall Jenner and actor Mindy Kaling, among others, being spotted wearing the hue. Closer home, Bollywood actors, it seems, are enamoured by this hue too, thus opting for it on various occasions. Take a peek at celebs who wore the colour and styled it with panache.

Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Retro vibes

Taking us back to the ‘90s, actor Deepika Padukone styled a kelly green polka dot print jumpsuit for Cannes 2022. While contemplating what to wear on a day out with your girls, think comfy polka dot print green jumpsuit. You can complete your look with gold hoops and a pair of flats. Also, don’t forget to keep your makeup natural and your hair tied in a loose ponytail.

Karan Johar (Instagram)

Bling it on!

Filmmaker Karan Johar, on his birthday recently, wore a forest green shimmery blazer over a white shirt and a dark pair of pants with matching shoes. If your style is as exuberant as Johar’s, then this look is perfect for you. While choosing a statement piece, remember to keep other elements of your outfit subtle.

Ananya Panday (Instagram)

Corset love

Teaming a kelly green corset top with a matching pair of pants, actor Ananya Panday rocked her outfit of the day. While going for a movie with your squad, you too can choose this pairing for casual vibes. A neat high ponytail, natural dewy makeup, gold hoops, and a pair of PVC heels will help you complete your look.

Kate Middleton (Instagram)

Royal twist

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore a tea-length kelly green A-line dress with a simple boat neck and crisp pleats. You can wear a similar outfit to a family brunch if you want to exude grace. Opt for minimal jewellery, middle-parted low hairdo and nude kitten heels to complete the ensemble.

Mindy Kaling (Instagram)

Block it in!

Actor and comedian Mindy Kaling teamed kelly green pants with a yellow shirt and heels for a colour-blocking effect. You too can choose a similar pairing for a formal event. While recreating this look, wear minimal metal jewellery and opt for nude makeup and flowy tresses.

Malaika Arora (Instagram)

Go bold, go green

Actor Malaika Arora attended filmmaker Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash recently wearing a sheen forest green oversized blazer with matching shorts. Underneath, she wore a baby pink bra top. She completed the outfit with chunky neon pink block heels. If you want to go all out for a party, this is the look for you. Wear an emerald green neckpiece to complete the look.

Preity G Zinta (Instagram)

Where’s the party tonight?

Actor Preity G Zinta, who donned a hunter green shimmering bodycon dress with halter neck details and off-shoulder sleeves, was another guest at Johar’s birthday event who chose to go green. You can wear this dress with strappy heels, flowy tresses and glam makeup as it makes for an ideal party attire.

Style tips

While pairing two different shades of green, make sure the hues complement one another.

When wearing a bright neon green dress, make sure to wear heels in a complementing hue, such as neon pink.

For a colour-blocking outfit, choose one item in green and the other in either yellow, purple or pink.