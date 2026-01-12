Harnaaz Sandhu glows in simple and elegant golden gown with bold criss-cross back: Pics, video of her shimmering look

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu continues to prove why she is a fashionista, recently turning heads in a golden ensemble that epitomises red carpet glamour. Showcasing a creation from the designer label Ohaila Khan, Harnaaz's latest look was a perfect blend of sophisticated tailoring and high-octane glamour. Also read | Harnaaz Sandhu in see-through golden gown outshines contestants at Miss Cosmo International 2025: Watch Harnaaz Sandhu turned heads at the Women’s Premier League’s fourth‑season opener wearing a shimmering golden gown by Ohaila Khan. (Instagram/ harnaazsandhu_03)

In the images she posted on Instagram on January 11, Harnaaz was seen posing playfully, flashing peace sign and showing off the intricate back detailing of the gown. She wrote in her caption, "Gold never whispers."

Take a closer look at Harnaaz Sandhu's new pictures:

Harnaaz Sandhu looks poised

Harnaaz's intricate outfit was designed to catch the light from every angle. The floor-length gown featured a body-con silhouette that beautifully accentuated her frame and transitioned into a delicate, sheer aesthetic, layered with embellishments.

Adorned with a cascade of gold sequins and metallic beadwork, the dress featured a mix of vertical and abstract patterns in a champagne-gold palette. A bold low-back design with delicate, thin straps added a touch of drama to the Harnaaz's classic, glamorous look.

How Harnaaz styled her look

To complete the 'golden girl' aesthetic, Harnaaz opted for a beauty look that was both soft and striking. Her hair was styled in voluminous, glossy waves with a middle part, cascading down her shoulders to create a romantic, timeless feel. Her makeup featured a sharp winged eyeliner to define her eyes, and a bold deep berry-pink lip that provided a stunning contrast to the monochromatic gold of the dress.

Harnaaz wore the shimmery gown to the Women's Premier League or WPL 2026 opening ceremony, which officially kicked off WPL's fourth season on Friday, January 9, 2026. The event took place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Apart from Harnaaz, actor Jacqueline Fernandez and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh performed at the ceremony.