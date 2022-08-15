Harnaaz Sandhu looks ready for her own adventure film while on safari in South Africa, her comfy outfit is a winner

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu travelled to South Africa recently to be a part of the Miss South Africa pageant as one of the judges. After attending the beauty competition, the 22-year-old star went on a safari trip in the Southern African country and clicked pictures for her social media. Harnaaz slipped into a comfy-chic attire for the occasion and looked ready to be the star of her own adventure film. Her outfit is a total winner for the times you are travelling and need an effortless look for full impact.

On Sunday evening, Harnaaz Sandhu went on a safari in South Africa, and the official page of Miss Universe took to Instagram to drop sunkissed pictures from the trip. They show Harnaaz sitting inside a safari jeep, soaking up the Vitamin D, serving cool poses for the camera, and flaunting her jungle-adventure outfit. "Where the wild things are. Harnaaz Sandhu spent her last day in South Africa at Golden Impalas Bush Resort on a safari," they captioned the clicks. Keep scrolling to check out Harnaaz's photos. (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu steals show at Miss South Africa 2022 in deep-neck bodycon gown, says 'namaste' amid cheers: Watch videos)

Harnaaz chose a neutral-toned outfit for the safari. It features an off-white tank top featuring a plunging V neckline, ribbed pattern, and a bodycon fitting accentuating the beauty queen's enviable curves. She tucked the top inside a pair of matching beige-coloured pants with snug fitting and folded hem.

Harnaaz styled the top and pants combination with a dark taupe-coloured blazer featuring padded shoulders, front pockets with patch work, full-length sleeves, body-skimming fit, curved hemline, and notch lapel collars.

In the end, Harnaaz chose ribbed grey socks, suede lace-up heeled combat boots in a tan shade, a matching hat, tinted broad sunglasses, and dainty ear studs to complete the accessories. Open tresses, glossy nude lip shade, dewy base, blushed cheeks, and on-fleek brows gave the finishing touch to the glam safari outfit.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz also wished her followers Happy Independence Day 2022 on August 15. The Miss Universe remembered a quote by Bhagat Singh in her post and hoped for the country to see more successes and progress. Check out the post here.

Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe 2021 title last year on December 13.