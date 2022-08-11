Raksha Bandhan 2022: Harnaaz Sandhu's brother posts emotional video on Rakhi featuring unseen pics of the Miss Universe

Happy Raksha Bandhan: Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu received a special surprise from her brother on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The 22-year-old beauty queen is miles away from her brother, Harnoor Sandhu, on this Rakhi as she completes her duties as the Miss Universe 2021 in South Africa. However, her brother made her day extra special by sharing an emotional video on social media. The clip features unseen pictures of the siblings from their childhood and a few recent clicks.

On Thursday, Harnaaz Sandhu received a special gift from her brother on the occasion of Rakhi. The official Instagram account of Miss Diva dropped a video of Miss Universe's brother wishing his sister Happy Raksha Bandhan. "Hey, Harnaaz Sandhu! Here's a surprise for you! Continents apart but tied by the thread of love, our Miss Universe 2021, Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu's brother Harnoor wishes her lovely sister a very Happy Raksha Bandhan," they captioned the post. Check out the video below. (Also Read: Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Best wishes, images, messages and greetings)

The video features several unseen pictures of Harnaaz and her brother. In the post, Harnoor wished his sister Happy Rakhi and said, "Hey Harnaaz, this is a very special day as it reminds me of all the fun we had as siblings. Sending you a big hug. Do you remember you used to wake up early, get ready and just wait for me to wake up so that you can tie Rakhi and eat all the sweets, all the laddu? And excited for the gifts, always. And this time too I have a big surprise for you. Always remember I am proud of you. No matter what, you will always have my support and my love for you. Happy Raksha Bandhan, super excited to meet you."

Meanwhile, Harnaaz also wished her brother by dropping several childhood pictures and a loving note. She thanked her brother for always guiding her and having her back in difficult situations. "You are my encouragement and strength, we may have fought a lot but trust me I love you more than anything else in the world," she wrote. See her posts below.

Harnaaz Sandhu wishes her brother on Raksha Bandhan. (Instagram)

Meanwhile, Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival honouring the loving bond between siblings.