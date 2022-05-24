Helly Shah in ivory powersuit steps out in Cannes for a new photoshoot, internet says 'she is on fire': Check out pics

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Television actor Helly Shah made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival with many other Indian celebrities, including Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia. The star has been delighting her fans by posting pictures from her time there - red carpet moments to snippets from events she attended. And on Monday, she shared another set of photos from a new shoot that showed Helly out on the streets of Cannes and serving boss lady looks. The star slipped into an ivory powersuit for the photoshoot and won her fans' hearts on social media.

On Monday evening, Helly embraced her inner boss babe as she stepped out in Cannes to do a photoshoot. The actor posted several pictures on her Instagram handle, wherein she served glamorous poses dressed in an ivory embellished pantsuit designed by an Indian clothing label Sakshi Bhati. Scroll ahead to see Helly's post. (Also Read: Hina Khan cheers for Helly Shah on making Cannes Film Festival 2022 debut, says she is proud: Don't miss Helly's reply)

Helly's classic blazer suit set comes in an ivory shade and features intricate embellishments. The jacket has a figure-skimming silhouette, notch lapel collars, long sleeves, padded shoulder, no button-up details on the front and a fabric belt secured at the waist to define Helly's svelte frame. Several shimmering pearl embellishments on the collars and the waist belt upped the glamour quotient of the ensemble.

Helly layered the blazer on top of a matching ivory bralette featuring a sweetheart neckline and a midriff-baring silhouette. Lastly, straight-fitted pants in the same ivory shade, high-rise waistline and a bodycon structure rounded off Helly's ensemble.

Helly Shah steps out in Cannes for a stunning photoshoot. (Instagram)

In the end, Helly chose gold plated pearl earrings with embellishments, statement diamond rings and cream strappy high heels to complete the accessories with her powersuit. A centre-parted loose bun with a few loose strands, shimmery subtle eye shadow, glossy nude lip shade, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, and blushed cheeks rounded it all off.

After Helly shared the post on Instagram, her fans flooded the comments section with compliments. One user wrote, "Love it. You look like a white fairy." Another commented, "She is on fire."

What do you think of Helly's ensemble?