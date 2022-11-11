Hina Khan is a ‘serial chiller’ in casuals. Highlight of the look: The flats

Hina Khan is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals for us on a regular basis. Be it an ethnic ensemble or a casual attire for a day out, Hina knows how to add per personalised sense of fashion to any attire and make it look better. Hina’s fashion mantra is short and simple – the actor believes in keeping it minimal, comfortable and stylish. Hina's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her fashion diaries. The actor keeps serving us with the necessary fashion inspo on a regular basis. From festive season to how to slay date night goals to a day out in ethnics, Hina’s fashion diaries are droolworthy and envy-inducing. The actor keeps dropping major cues of fashion to follow with her snippets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Hina Khan takes Internet by storm with a stellar look in a saree gown: See pics

Hina, a day back, shared a slew of pictures of herself chilling in a couch. Hina posed for the photoshoot inside an office setup of sorts as she showed us how to rock a casual look for the day. The actor picked a satin green shirt with the sleeves folded up, and a messy collared look. With a part of the satin shirt tucked inside her white pair of shorts, Hina gave us major casual vibes. However, the highlight of her look was her pair of shoes. The actor added more chill vibes to her look with a pair of maroon flats with pointed details, and pleated patterns. “Serial chiller,” Hina referred to herself and shared her chill state of mind in the caption. Take a look at her weekday attire:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In tinted shades and a black bag, Hina further accessorised her look for the day. Hina wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part as she posed on the couch. In minimal makeup, Hina aced the casual weekday look to perfection. The actor decked up in drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, as she posed for the cameras like a diva.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}