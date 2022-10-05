Hina Khan wraps up Maha Navami festivities in an anarkali suit

Hina Khan is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on a regular basis. Be it decking up as a diva in a statement gown or showing us how to look perfect for a formal outing in a pantsuit, Hina can do it all. The actor is currently celebrating Navratri and Durga Puja. The festivities, which started on September 26, has reached the homes of the Bollywood celebrities as well. While some celebrities are choosing to stay in shape by working out and then indulging in their guilty pleasures of Navratri-special desserts and other food items, some are celebrating with family and friends at homes and puja pandals. Hina is also celebrating Durga puja in style.

The actor visited a pandal in Mumbai on Tuesday for the Maha Navami festivities. The ninth day of Durga Puja is referred to as the Maha Navami. It is also the second-last day of the ten-day long festival. Hina Khan, for the pandal visit, opted for a stunning anarkali set as she made us drool. The actor also made fashion lovers scurry to take notes. Hina played muse to fashion designer house Drzya by Ridhiiee Suuri and picked a green anarkali salwar with golden zari details and a round neckline. The salwar came with full sleeves and featured golden thread details throughout. She teamed it with a pair of green ethnic trousers with gathered up details near to the ankles. Hina added more festive vibes to her look in a contrasting blue dupatta across her shoulders featuring white and golden zari details at the borders. "Spread love," Hina captioned her pictures.

In oxidised silver jhumkas, Hina accessorised her look for the day. The actor wore her tresses into a clean bun with a middle part. In smokey eyeshadow, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick, Hina looked festival-ready.