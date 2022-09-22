Hitting Menopause? Your skin doesn't have to: Ways to keep your skin young

With menopause, the body goes through a huge change. The bones get weaker, the skin loses it firmness, suddenly wrinkles start showing on the face, hair starts thinning and reduce whereas hair show up on the face. There are multiples factors working behind the changes as well – the estrogen levels go down, water retention level in the skin goes down leading to skin drying up. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Sonali Gupta, Sr. Consultant and HOD, Dermatology and Cosmetology, Accord Super Speciality Hospital, Faridabad said, “Our skin reflects what is happening inside the body. If a person is sick, the skin would reflect that and healthy person would have a glowing skin. So internally women to keep skin healthy post menopause should eat right- their diet should include adequate number of green vegetables, nuts, protein and it should be combined with physical exercises. It would give body nourishment which is so important for glowing and healthy skin.”

Adding to the same, Dr Nupur Gupta, Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram said, “Menopause causes many changes in our skin, especially our body, which stops making collagen. We also lose fat under the skin and also skin elasticity goes for a toss. Combined with this and the hormonal changes, dryness, and sagging, it affects many parts of the body and mainly your face which includes your cheeks, your fine lines, jawline, neck, which are very visible and sometimes what we call it as a crow's feet.”

The experts further noted down the ways by which we can keep the skin young and glowing for a long time; they are:

Hydration level: Keep your hydration level high. Take a lot of liquids in your diet and do not use hot showers for a longer period of time. All these things will keep your skin hydrated and the dryness of the skin will not be very obvious.

Protection from the sun: Sun produces lot of changes in the skin. With the hormones falling down as you are aging, the skin quality changes, the wrinkles become much more obvious, the dryness also become more obvious even with moisturiser. Hence, it is important to use the right kind of skincare product which is good for your skin.

Diet: Food that is rich in antioxidants, lots of fruits and vegetables of different colors are important to cope up with menopause symptoms not only related to the skin but otherwise as well.

Stress: With menopause, skin becomes prone to diseases like psoriasis or the skin cancer. So if you are able to do regular yoga, exercise, and meditation, it will try to reduce your stress.

Vitamin C serum: Applying Vitamin C serum at night helps in repairing the skin and making it look younger and fresh.

Eye serum: Eye serum or cream around eyes helps in reducing signs of fine lines, puffiness and dark circles. It also helps in repairing the skin and keeping it glowing.

