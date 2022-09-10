Treating skin hyper pigmentation with Aloe Vera: Does it work?

We all want to look good but some or the other time, we have faced skin issues or are still struggling with it and to get rid of these skin issues, we are always in search of some amazing and natural remedies to get a flawless face, that too without any side effects. One of the most common skin issues is hyper pigmentation that we deal with and without a second thought, it is a proven fact that Aloe Vera is a natural and effective remedy that does not cause any harm to the skin.

Aloe Vera is the purest form that is extracted straight from the plant and works directly on skin issues as it offers various benefits and can-do wonders for your skin. With every use of Aloe Vera, you will notice that your skin will start to look radiant as it also helps to soothe the skin, assists in healing the scars and fights other skin issues that are frustrating and do not easily go away.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Mahima Gupta, Co-Founder of Bhu Botanicals, shared, “Aloe Vera contains several properties known as aloesinand aloin, which helps to diminish the skin’s hyper pigmentation and ensures that the skin is glowing. As per the studies, the researchers have uncovered that aloesin prevents the overabundance of melanin formation on the skin which makes your skin healthy and soft. This is an amazing remedy that works every time. Skincare creams have properties of Allantoin and Hyaluronic Acid that reduce the unwanted spots on your face without any side effects. This Aloe-based product is another age water-based blend that saturates the skin without making it tacky.”

Over 3,500 years, tales of “healing Aloe Vera” plants have been handed down through centuries by word of mouth and it is probably one of the most discussed but least understood medicinal plants in history. The ancient Greeks, the Romans, the Babylonians, Indians and Chinese have all used Aloe Vera as a medicinal plant where throughout the years, Aloe Vera has been called by many names like Potted Physician, Wand of Heaven, Wonder Plant, Heaven’s Blessing and Plant of Life.

Harish Singla, CSM at Forever Living Products India, revealed, “Aloe as a natural healer has been a household remedy for Indians for centuries. The nutrient rich Aloe leaf contains over 75 nutritional components and 200 other compounds, including 20 minerals, 18 amino acids and 12 vitamins. Aloe has tremendous benefits for your health inside and out. Inside, Aloe supports digestive health, promotes a healthy immune system, supports nutrient absorption and boosts natural energy levels. Outside, Aloe moisturizes, conditions and soothes the skin. Aloe Vera in general works in 3 stages i.e Cleansing Stage, Nourishment Stage and Therapeutic Stage.”

Elaborating on how Aloe Vera works externally when applied on skin, he explained, “Aloe has a small molecular structure. Aloe’s component ‘Lignin’ helps in penetration to the skin. Natural cleanser Saponin cleans with sweeping action. Aloe has similar pH balance as skin. Hyper pigmentation is the excess production of melanin in the skin and appears as dark patches or spots. It is caused by sun exposure, aging and hormonal changes. Hyper pigmentation occurs in the form of freckles, age spots, melasma, postinflammatory hyper pigmentation and acne scars. Two chemicals in the aloe vera plant, aloin and aloesin, have been shown to lighten skin pigmentation.”

He added, “Aloin has been demonstrated to break up melanin in the skin, while aloesin prevents melanin formation by inhibiting the activity of tyrosinase, an enzyme responsible for melanin production. When excess melanin is produced by your skin, it leads to hyper pigmentation which results in dark spots. Some of the common causes for the same are – when you overexpose yourself to UV rays, stress, scars from acne or hormonal changes. Even at times these hyper pigmentation and dark spots are not dangerous but they may tip off an underlying condition. The molecular structure helps aloe penetrate quickly within the various layers of the skin, even to the muscles of the body thereby acting as anti-wrinkle and skin rejuvenator.”