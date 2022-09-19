Beauty tips to get rid of tanning: Safe ways to de-tan your skin

Summers are still here and tanning is one of the major problems that all of us have but while you might argue that you are not stepping out a lot in the sun these days, a little trip for groceries can’t be ruled out and that is enough for your skin to tan. Do you know that medically speaking we have 2 kinds of tanning? One is immediate tanning that happens within minutes of sun exposure but resolves in the next 24 hours, while the other is delayed tanning that can take many weeks to get back to normal.

Delayed tanning is the reason why your skin appears dark on exposed parts of the body like your face, neck and arms. Taking a sunbath definitely sounds fun but it becomes super annoying when you have a pesky tan on your body since skin tanning can take time to remove if not taken care of properly.

However, there are some easy and effective to get rid of tans and experts swear by these skincare and beauty methods as they are easy to follow and most importantly safe on the skin, so your skin is free from any side effects of these methods. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Alekya Singapore, Dermatologist, Cosmetologist and Founder of The Skin Sensé, Skin and Hair Clinics, recommended 3 easy ways that kitchen ingredients can remove tan from your skin:

1. Exfoliation - Exfoliation is an excellent method to get rid of the dead skin cells accumulating from the skin. It gently removes the upper layer of the skin and reveals bright and fresh skin. If you have severe tanning, opt for chemical exfoliation containing skin brightening agents like glycolic acid, and lactic acid. For an at-home physical exfoliation, mix two tablespoons of oatmeal with two tablespoons of milk.

2. De-tan face packs - Face packs which contain skin brightening components like vitamin C, and licorice are very effective in removing skin tanning. Vitamin C’s properties help to break down the melanin pigment on the skin and give it an even-toned skin. Use a de-tan face pack twice a week, for best results.

3. Gram flour and curd - Besan or gram flour and curd is an age-old combination that is known to remove tan effectively. This is a safe home remedy to use on the skin. Add two tablespoons of besan with one tablespoon of curd and add a pinch of turmeric to it. Gram flour gently exfoliates the skin and the lactic acid of curd lightens the skin.

Adding to the list of tips, Dr Geetika Srivastava, Dermatologist and Founder of Influennz Hair and Skin Clinic, suggested 3 safe ways you must try to detan this summer:

1. Sun protection - This is a no brainer. Since tanning is the result of sun exposure, sun protection is really important. We often have this misconception that sun protection is just an SPF. However, sun protection includes sunscreen, sun protecting clothes, goggles, hats and makeup with SPF. Do not rely on sunscreen alone for sun protection. Avoid going out in the sun between 10 to 4 pm.

2. DIY mask - There is a treasure in your kitchen when it comes to tanning. Many kitchen ingredients have mild organic acids that can help with tanning. Few such ingredients are curd, milk, honey, turmeric, tomato, papaya and mangoes. A caution here is to never use lemon in any of your DIYs as it has unregulated citric acid that can cause irritant contact dermatitis.

3. Picosure laser - If you are looking for a safe option to detan, picosure laser might be your answer. Unlike chemical peels that can cause burns and post inflammatory hyperpigmentation in Indian skin type, picosure laser is completely safe and effective way to remove your skin tan without any side-effects.

Make sure to follow these easy and simple tan removal methods and never worry about a beach vacation again.