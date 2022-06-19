How to make your coloured hair last longer

Our hair is popularly used to drastically change our look in a few hours. Changing your hair colour allows you to experiment with your overall appearance without compromising on your hair length. Since a dramatic change in hair colour requires chemical treatment, it usually comes at a cost. If you can manage to maintain your hair colour, you may be able to get the most out of your investment. Here are a few tips to make your hair colour last longer.

Don’t overwash your hair: The most common cause of colour fading is overwashing your hair. Train your hair to get used to less frequent washing like twice a week and instead use a dry shampoo in between washes to keep the greasiness at bay.

Use the right hair products: Make colour-depositing shampoos and conditioners your new BFFs as they are specifically meant for coloured hair. Ensure that they do not contain sulphate, alcohols, or any ingredients that will strip your hair colour or make it drier.

Say no to hot water: Washing your normal hair in hot water causes more harm than benefit because it dehydrates the hair. For your chemically-treated hair, wash it with lukewarm or cold water to keep the hair shaft closed and prevent colour from fading.

Stay away from heat styling: You may be tempted to pick up a hot tool to curl your hair but it’s better for your colour to sideline it. If you need to use one, lower the temperature or sock-curls are an alternative for heatless styles.

Invest in hair masks: Colour treated hair can be fragile and usually needs more TLC. To restore moisture to your hair, invest in conditioning treatments such as hair masks and hair oils. Even the most beautifully done hair colours can appear dreary if you don’t deep condition your coloured hair regularly.

Limit sun exposure: It’s important to remember that sunlight causes hair lightening and fading. With this in mind, apply a leave-in conditioner with SPF on your hair, or wear a hat or a scarf when you’re out, to protect your hair from the sun’s harmful UV rays and avoid colour damage.

Pro tip: Experiment with different hair parting styles. It will help keep your colour for longer and prevent hair dehydration in one place. Also, you might want to steer clear of swimming pools as the chlorine in the water will strip away the natural oils and pigment from your hair.