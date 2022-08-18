How to put your feet first this monsoon

Often taken care for granted, our feet are the only two flexible structures that help us stand upright and builds the foundation of our body. With monsoon disrupting our skincare and hair care routines, it is time to reset our foot care routine as rains bring humidity, stickiness as well as bacterial infections.

Dr Nishita Ranka, dermatologist, says, “It is extremely important to take care of our feet in the rainy season, especially because a lot of office-goers tend to wear closed shoes with socks. When people get drenched in the rain, their feet can end up staying moist for a very long time and since it is a secluded area, there is a chance for infections — both bacterial and fungal — to occur. Additionally, closed environments with wetness can be a breeding ground for fungus as well.”

For people with diabetes, foot problems are more severe since wounds take more time to heal, so it is important to ensure that foot care is not neglected in this season. Dr Ameesha Mahajan, consultant cosmetic dermatologist, says, “If you have diabetes, make sure that you check your feet every day before going to bed to ensure you do not have any forms of infections or callouses that you might miss.”

Here are some ways to indulge in foot care in this weather.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Dry feet is key

Easier said than done, but it is important to try and keep your feet dry at all times. As soon as you get back home after being outdoors for a long duration, make sure to remove your wet socks immediately. Then wash your feet thoroughly and dry them properly with a soft towel. Lather on a good moisturiser on your feet and leave them to dry for a while.

Change your socks frequently

If you must wear cloth shoes, make sure that you change your socks every day. You can also sprinkle some antifungal dusting powder before wearing socks, especially if your feet sweat a lot.

Keep them short

The trick to weather this mucky season without any infections is to always keep your toenails short so that less dirt accumulates underneath your nail bed. It also avoids breakage, as wet nails can be more vulnerable to damage and breaking.