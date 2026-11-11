How to upgrade a plain kurta set for weddings: 5 statement dupattas that instantly transform your look

A statement dupatta can make it wedding-ready (Pinterest) By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less You know a kurta set is well worth it when it's comfortable, easy to wear and doesn't require too much thought when you're getting dressed. But when wedding invitations start piling up, wearing the same set to every function can feel a little repetitive. And buying a completely new outfit for every occasion? That's an expensive habit. My solution is to give the dupatta a bigger role. A simple kurta and trouser combination can look entirely different with the right dupatta. Think colourful embroidery for a mehendi, mirror work for a sangeet, a rich silk drape for a wedding or a delicate organza layer for a family get-together. The base outfit stays the same, but the overall look gets a festive upgrade. If you already have a neutral kurta set sitting in your wardrobe, here's how I'd style it for different wedding occasions. 1. A phulkari dupatta when the outfit needs colour

Best for: Mehendi, haldi and daytime celebrations A plain white, ivory or pastel kurta set is practically a blank canvas for a colourful phulkari dupatta. Its vibrant embroidery instantly makes the outfit feel more festive without requiring elaborate jewellery or a heavily embellished kurta. I'd pair a bright pink, yellow or multicoloured phulkari dupatta with a simple cotton or silk-blend kurta set. Keep the jewellery relatively minimal with jhumkas, bangles and comfortable juttis. Let the embroidery do the talking. What to shop for: Phulkari dupattas with colourful threadwork, traditional motifs and a comfortable fabric that drapes well. 2. Mirror-work dupattas for a little sangeet sparkle

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Best for: Sangeet, cocktail functions and evening festivities If there's one occasion where a little extra sparkle feels appropriate, it's a sangeet. A mirror-work dupatta can make even a fairly simple kurta set look celebration-ready. I'd choose one with mirror detailing along the borders or scattered across the fabric. Pair it with a solid-coloured kurta and wide-leg trousers. You can add statement earrings and a pair of embellished juttis without making the outfit look too busy. One thing to remember: if the dupatta has heavy mirror work, keep the rest of the outfit relatively understated. You want the details to complement each other, not compete. What to shop for: Mirror-work dupattas with secure embellishments, finished borders and enough length to drape comfortably. 3. An organza dupatta for understated elegance

Best for: Engagement ceremonies, poojas and family lunches Not every wedding function calls for a heavily embellished outfit. Sometimes, a little texture and a beautiful drape are enough. An organza dupatta adds structure and a slightly dressier finish to a plain kurta set. I particularly like the idea of pairing a pastel or ivory organza dupatta with a matching kurta. Embroidered borders, delicate floral motifs or subtle sequin detailing can make it feel occasion-appropriate without looking overdone. Style it with delicate earrings, a small bindi and understated footwear. It's an easy way to look dressed up while staying comfortable through a long family function. What to shop for: Lightweight organza dupattas with embroidered edges, subtle embellishments or tonal floral work. 4. A Banarasi dupatta when you want a richer festive look

Best for: Wedding ceremonies, receptions and traditional celebrations A Banarasi dupatta can do a lot of heavy lifting. Its rich weave, traditional motifs and luxurious appearance can instantly elevate a simple kurta set. I'd pair a jewel-toned or antique-gold Banarasi dupatta with a plain black, ivory, maroon or deep green kurta. The contrast makes the weave stand out, while the simple base keeps the outfit from feeling too heavy. You could also coordinate your jewellery with the zari detailing. Gold-toned earrings, a few bangles and a pair of embroidered footwear would complete the look. What to shop for: Banarasi silk or silk-blend dupattas with zari work, traditional motifs and a border that holds its shape. 5. A chikankari dupatta for a softer, more traditional look

Best for: Day weddings, intimate celebrations and festive lunches If you prefer outfits that feel traditional but aren't too flashy, a chikankari dupatta is worth considering. Its delicate embroidery works particularly well with plain cotton, mulmul and straight-cut kurta sets. I'd choose white-on-white embroidery for a subtle look or a pastel version if the outfit needs a little colour. You can also pair a white chikankari dupatta with a contrasting kurta for a more noticeable combination. What to shop for: Chikankari dupattas with neat embroidery, breathable fabric and a soft drape. How to choose the right dupatta for your kurta set Before adding another festive accessory to your shopping cart, look at the outfit you already own. The colour, fabric and detailing should guide your choice. Your kurta set Dupatta to try The overall look Plain white or ivory Colourful phulkari Bright and traditional Solid black or jewel-toned Mirror work Festive and playful Pastel or monochrome Embroidered organza Soft and elegant Plain cotton or silk-blend Banarasi Rich and traditional Simple straight-cut kurta Chikankari Understated and graceful A few things I check before buying a festive dupatta A beautiful product photograph isn't enough. Since a dupatta can be the main feature of an outfit, I'd check a few details before placing an order. Fabric: Check whether the material is soft, breathable and comfortable enough to wear for several hours.

Length and width: A dupatta should offer enough fabric for your preferred drape. Check the listed measurements rather than relying on photographs.

Embroidery: Look closely at the product images to understand whether the work is concentrated along the borders or spread across the entire fabric.

Care instructions: Some embellished and delicate fabrics require gentle hand-washing or dry cleaning.

Customer reviews: Look for real photographs and feedback about colour, fabric quality and finishing. I don't think every wedding invitation needs to translate into another outfit purchase. A well-chosen dupatta can give a familiar kurta set a completely different personality, and that's a much more practical way to approach festive dressing. My pick? Invest in one colourful statement dupatta and one elegant, versatile option that you can rewear across occasions. Your wardrobe gets more combinations, and your festive shopping bill doesn't have to take a hit every time there's a celebration. Similar stories for you: Why I'm swapping heavy festive suits for a chikankari kurta this Diwali I bought two V-neck T-shirts, and they've become my everyday staples I tried 3 Typsy Beauty makeup products. Here's what I'd buy again

Dupatta for kurta sets to make them wedding-ready: FAQs How can you make a plain kurta set look festive? Pair it with a statement dupatta featuring embroidery, mirror work, zari or colourful prints. Add complementary jewellery and festive footwear to complete the look. How do you choose the right dupatta for a kurta set? Consider the kurta's colour, fabric and detailing. Choose contrasting colours for a statement look or tonal embroidery for understated elegance. Also check the dupatta's length, fabric and care instructions before buying. Can you wear an organza dupatta with a simple kurta? Yes. An embroidered or embellished organza dupatta adds texture and an elegant finish to a plain kurta set, making it suitable for engagements, poojas and daytime celebrations. Which dupatta is best for a wedding function? A Banarasi dupatta works well for traditional wedding ceremonies, while mirror-work and phulkari dupattas are great choices for sangeet and mehendi celebrations.