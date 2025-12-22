Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are couple goals in complementary outfits as they attend his cousin's Mehndi

Hrithik Roshan and his long-term partner, Saba Azad, attended the Mehndi ceremony of his cousin, Eshaan Roshan at One8 Commune, Juhu, stepping out in elegant, complementary ethnic ensembles that struck a perfect balance between tradition and modern elegance. Rajesh Roshan’s son, Eshaan, recently got engaged to his girlfriend, Aishwarya Singh, on December 20, surrounded by close family members and friends, and the couple’s wedding festivities are now underway. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad looked like couple goals while attending Eshaan Roshan's Mehndi festivities.(Instagram)

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad rave over Barcelona's ramen hot spot: ‘Hungry hippos’

Hrithik and Saba's sartorial choices stood out effortlessly at the Mehndi celebration, with both outfits striking the right note for an evening wedding function. Coordinated yet distinct, their couple-goals looks blended rich textures, festive colours and classic Indian silhouettes with effortless ease - making them ideal inspiration for Mehndi nights, wedding receptions and elegant festive outings where understated glamour takes centre stage. Let's break down their looks!

Saba's elegant lehenga

Saba opted for an effortlessly striking lehenga, pairing a deep V-neck red blouse with a simple, flowing white lehenga skirt, creating a refined yet festive contrast that felt perfect for a Mehndi celebration. Her deep red blouse was adorned with intricate gold embroidery, and featured a fitted silhouette that added richness without overpowering the look. The voluminous ivory skirt is detailed with an ornate gold-and-red embroidered border along the hem, lending the ensemble a regal elegance.

A sheer dupatta was draped lightly over her shoulders, softening the overall look while allowing the craftsmanship of the outfit to shine through. She completed the ensemble with traditional gold jewellery, including a statement necklace, matching bangles and maang tikka, while an embroidered potli bag added a charming, old-world touch.

Hrithik's dashing blue suit

Hrithik Roshan went for a refined, semi-formal ethnic look that leaned into quiet luxury rather than overt embellishment. His look featured a structured band-collar half-jacket with a clean, sharply tailored silhouette, crafted from subtly embroidered fabric accented with refined tonal motifs. The jacket was layered over a kurta-shirt made from the same fabric, adding depth and texture to the look, without drawing attention away from the monochrome palette.

The jacket and kurta-shirt were paired with relaxed-fit trousers in the same deep hue, creating a cohesive, streamlined look that felt festive yet understated - striking a perfect balance between traditional elegance and quiet luxury. The minimal detailing, rich fabric choice and sharp tailoring gave the outfit a polished edge, making it an ideal pick for evening wedding functions like Mehndi ceremonies - formal yet relaxed, and perfectly balanced against Saba’s more ornate ensemble.