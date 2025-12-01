Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad rave over Barcelona's ramen hot spot: ‘Hungry hippos’

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend, actor-musician Saba Azad, appear to be enjoying a globe-spanning holiday, with their latest stop bringing them to Barcelona. The couple, who have been travelling across Europe, offered a glimpse into their getaway through Azad’s new Instagram update. In the post, Azad shared moments from a Japanese restaurant in the heart of the Catalonian capital. The photos showed the duo sampling dishes, laughing together and enjoying a relaxed evening away from their packed professional schedules Hrithik and Saba's food adventures(Instagram/Saba Azad)

Hrithik and Saba's food diaries

During their time in Barcelona, Hritik Roshan and Saba Azad visited Shoronpo, a Japanese restaurant famous for its piping hot ramen and soup dumplings. Roshan and Azad enjoyed Shoronpo’s food to their heart’s content in a video the multi-talented actress uploaded.

“Just two hungry hippos eating their way through the world!! Some people eat to live, others live to eat; we wholeheartedly belong to the latter bunch,” Saba Azad captioned the post.

Saba and the Kites actor were completely blown away by the ramen at Shoronpo. “We recommend the homemade ramen in chicken broth,” Azad added. She said the place also had minced pork as an add-on option. The couple jointly endorsed the restaurant, calling it “our favourite ramen joint” in Spain.

Hritik and Saba stood in a line for over an hour

Love for food can make people do wonders. Saba Azad and Hritik Roshan enjoyed the food so much that they “went back for seconds and stood in line for an hour and a half to get in”. Azad, who was first seen with Hritik at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in February 2022, described Shronpo’s soup dumplings as “a hug”.

“If you find yourselves in Barca and craving ramen, you know where to go,” Saba wrote. “Wait for said dumpling to cool before wolfing it down, unless you want to singe your palate,” she cautioned. The highlight of their travels was the food they discovered together, Azad added.

About Shoronpo, Barcelona

Shoronpo is situated at Carrer del Dr Rizal, 20. Barcelona, per the restaurant’s official website. The ramen joint had been temporarily shut down in the past. However, after the COVID lockdown, Keita Tanaka and a few of her friends reopened it at the new location, per Barcelona Food Express. It is most famous for soup dumplings and tantanmen ramen.