Hrithik Roshan swoons over Saba Azad in his adorable birthday wish for her; pens haiku: ‘Love the way…’

Actor Hrithik Roshan had the sweetest birthday wishes for his girlfriend, Saba Azad, who turned 40 on November 1. Posting adorable pictures and videos of them together on his Instagram, he penned a haiku to express his love for her. Take a look. Hrithik Roshan also posted pictures and videos with Saba Azad while wishing her on her birthday.

Hrithik Roshan’s birthday wish for Saba Azad

Hrithik posted a sun-kissed selfie with Saba on her birthday, along with a goofy video in which she laughs as he shimmies his shoulders. Another picture shows Saba pouting as Hrithik can’t stop grinning, and a video shows Saba with her arms wide, enjoying nature.

Posting the pictures and videos, Hrithik also penned a haiku that read, “From everything I reach for, dream of, and do, Being a good partner to you, Is my all time favorite thing to do. Happy birthday my love. @sabazad #Ilovethewayloveteachesmethruyou.”

Saba replied, writing, “My heart (puppy eyes, red heart, melting emojis).” Numerous fans also commented, wishing Saba on her birthday and leaving heart emojis for the couple.

For the unversed, Hrithik and Saba were first spotted together in February 2022, sparking dating rumours. They made their relationship official at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party that year in May. Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne Khan from 2000 to 2014. They continue to co-parent their children, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Saba was in a live-in relationship with Imaad Shah from 2013 to 2020.

Recent work

Hrithik reprised his role as Kabir in the YRF spy film War 2 this year. The Ayan Mukherji-directed film also marked the debut of Jr NTR in Bollywood. The film grossed ₹364.25 crore worldwide and received lukewarm reviews upon its release. He is now transitioning into a producer role with HRX Films and the Prime Show web series, Storm. He will also direct Krrish 4.

Saba starred in the Zee5 web series Crime Beat this year, in addition to Songs of Paradise. She also stars in Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar and Storm.