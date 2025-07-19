Indian origin CEO Mona Patel is a work of art in printed skirt that could give your basic lehenga a run for its money

Fashion icon and entrepreneur Mona Patel was in Rome, Italy, recently to attend the Dolce & Gabbana show. On July 18, Mona shared pictures of what she wore to the Alta Moda show, with the caption, “The Roman Gods may look down with envy! Alta Mona in Alta Moda @dolcegabbana in the Eternal City.” Her ensemble is from the Italian luxury fashion house's latest collection. Let's take a look: Mona Patel attends the Docle & Gabbana Alta Moda show in Rome. (Instagram)

Mona Patel is a work of art

Known for her multiple head-turning couture looks that have promoted her to becoming one of the undisputed fashion queens, Mona chose a bustier blouse, a voluminous skirt, and a Dolce & Gabbana belt for the Alta Moda show. The skirt seems like a modernised version of a lehenga, and could easily be a part of your wardrobe for the wedding season if you want to mix things up. Let's decode her look:

Mona Patel dazzles in a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble.

Decoding Mona Patel's Dolce & Gabbana outfit

The bustier Mona wore comes in a shiny, velvet fabric and features broad shoulder straps, a wide sweetheart neckline with a decolletage-flaunting plunge, a cropped silhouette that shows a hint of her midriff, and a bodycon silhouette.

She wore the blouse with a skirt that features a silk drape attached to the front, featuring a vibrant pattern inspired by the Roman Empire. Underneath the skirt, adding volume, is an underskirt in a nude shade featuring layers of tulle, pleated together and adding an elegant structure to the ensemble. She completed the look with a broad Dolce & Gabbana belt.

For accessories, Mona wore an elegant ring, featuring a massive diamond, on one hand. With her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with blowout curls and soft waves, she chose berry pink lip shade, darkened brows, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, glowing highlighter on the contours, muted brown eye shadow, and soft contouring to add definition to her face.

Who is Mona Patel?

Originally from Vadodara, Gujarat, Mona Patel moved to the United States at the age of 22 to pursue academics at Rutgers University. She returned to India to complete her undergraduate studies at Gujarat University before settling in Dallas, Texas, in 2003.

With an MBA from both MIT and Harvard Business School, she blended her interest in fashion and philanthropy by founding a non-profit organisation. She has a diverse business empire, founding eight companies across healthcare, technology, and real estate sectors, collectively valued at over $100 million.