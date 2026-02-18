Indian track champion Jyothi Yarraji trades her sports uniform for a stunning black sheer gown to attend a Vogue event

Black is an eternal shade, and one can never go wrong while styling this sensual and chic hue. Jyothi proved this right as she arrived at the Vogue event and posed with confidence for the paparazzi . Styled by Divya Bal, the track athlete wore a black, full-length gown from Sharnita Nandwana's eponymous couture fashion label.

For the affair, Jyothi traded her track sports uniform for a jaw-dropping black gown that turned her into a fashionista . Let's decode her look:

Indian track and field athlete Jyothi Yarraji was among the many celebrities and sportspersons who attended the Vogue Values: Women of Excellence event on February 17. The occasion saw stars like Isha Ambani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Twinkle Khanna, and Aneet Padda in attendance.

The dress features a halter neckline with a plunging back. A fitted bodice with a cinched waistline that falls into a figure-skimming skirt with the hem almost grazing the floor rounds off the silhouette of Jyothi's ensemble.

Additionally, the sequin embellishments, along with the faux sheer silhouette on the top and a see-through skirt on the bottom, add to the feminine aesthetics of the floor-length gown. Lastly, the thigh-high slit adds a sensual finishing touch to the ensemble.

The styling Divya Bal accessorised Jyothi's black gown with a pair of crystal-embellished earrings and matching stacked bracelets. A pair of black pointed stilettos adorned with crystal-embellished bows completed the accessories. While the jewellery is from Swarovski, the shoes are from Jimmy Choo.

For her hair, Jyothi left her tresses loose in a side parting, styled with soft waves on the ends. As for the glam, she chose feathered brows, muted brown eye shadow, blush-tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, and glossy pink lip shade.