India's Sargam Koushal wins Mrs World 2022; all you want to know about her

Sargam Koushal, who represented India at the Mrs World 2022 pageant hosted in Las Vegas on Sunday, has been crowned the winner and has brought back the crown after 21 years. Aditi Govitrikar became the first Indian woman to win the honour for India in 2001 and after the wait of 21 long years, Sargam has scripted history again. The victory is reminiscent of Harnaaz Sandhu's win at Miss Universe last year as she too brought home the crown after 21 years of Lara Dutta's big win in 2000. (Also read: Sargam Koushal brings Mrs World 2022 title back to India after 21 years. Twitter celebrates)

32-year-old Sargam who looked stunning in a shimmery pink gown with intricate embroidery work and sequins, trumped contestants from 63 countries. Mrs India pageant shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!"

Aditi Govitrikar congratulated Sargam and wrote, ”Heartiest congratulations so happy the crown is finally back and that I was part of the journey.”

Mrs World 2022 Sargam's parents on her win

“Sargam’s journey has been full of hard work and dedication. It was the dream of our family that Sargam reaches this platform. Sargam too had this dream since childhood but she felt a bit of hesitation earlier. After marriage, we encouraged him to participate and we were very much confident that she will definitely get this crown back to India. She has done it. She is very intelligent, talented and a good person,” said Sargam’s father GS Koushal after her win in an interview with a news channel.

Koushal feels that every parent must work hard on their children’s education so that their life shapes up better.

“Sargam has worked hard on her dream and she has been confident since an early age. As a child she was naughty and full of mischief. She loved to dress up in sarees and dresses. I had spotted her talent early on,” said Sargam’s mother Meena Koushal in an interview.

Who is Sargam Koushal

Sargam Koushal hails from Jammu and is a post graduate in English literature. She did her schooling from Presentation Convent Senior Secondary School, Gandhi Nagar Jammu and completed her Masters in English Literature from Jammu university. She also did her BEd from Government BEd College Jammu. She is a daughter of retired Chief Manager, the Bank of India GS Kaushal and Reema Khajuria and has a brother Manthan Koushal who is 7 years younger to her.

Sargam who started out as a teacher soon decided to join the glamour world as a model. The beauty with the brains is a painter and a content writer too.

When did Sargam Koushal get married?

Sargam tied the knot with Aditya Manohar Sharma, an Indian naval officer in 2018. While Sargam started her career as a teacher, post her marriage she decided to pursue her dream and started taking part in beauty pageants.

Mrs World began in 1984 and has been conducted in over 80 countries. This is the second time India won the coveted crown after Aditi Govitrikar who was declared the winner of the pageant in 2001. Candidates from 21 to 48 years can participate in the contest.