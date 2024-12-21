Inside Sara Tendulkar's stunning holiday in Australia featuring ‘mermaid vibes’ and breezy summer dress. Pics

Sara Tendulkar recently travelled to Australia and enjoyed her vacation at a stunning beach in Queensland. She shared pictures from her holiday on Instagram with the caption, “Lizard Island🦎🏝️.” Sara Tendulkar shared stunning pictures from her holiday.

Also Read | Sara Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar jet off to Dubai for a ‘siblings trip’: Check out their adventures

Sara Tendulkar's dreamy beach vacay

Sara Tendulkar's Australia holiday album features pictures of her chilling on the gorgeous white sand beach surrounded by greenery, clear skies, and turquoise blue waters. She also showed off her breezy summer dress and stylish accessories in a few pictures. A few other photos showed the 27-year-old sunbathing, taking a dip in the sea, and showing off her skincare and shell collection.

About Sara's beach look

Sara wore an olive green dress featuring a plunging cowl neckline, spaghetti double halter straps adorned with wooden beads, a backless design featuring bead embellished criss-cross ties, a floor-length hem, a figure-skimming fit, and a sheer silhouette.

She wore the ensemble with gold stacked bangles, statement gold earrings featuring heart-shaped charms, a Rudraksha bracelet, and a straw hat. With her beach waves left loose, she chose glossy pink lips, feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, rouged cheeks, glowing skin, and French manicured nails for the glam.

How did the internet react?

Tania Shroff wrote, “okkkk aesthetic.” A fan commented, “She is so gorgeous.” A comment read, “Mermaid vibes.” Another read, “Such a beauty.” A user wrote, “Lil lady and her gallery dump is my favourite genre.” Tourism Australia's official account commented, “Just one of the many slices of paradise on the Great Barrier Reef 💙 It's going to be so hard to leave!”

Earlier, Sara had posted a short reel documenting her time on the beach. “Can I stay here forever?🏝️🌊👙☀️🐚🐢🦀,” she captioned the post.

About Sara Tendulkar

Sara is cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar's daughter. Recently, she was appointed as the director of his non-profit, the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation. She also holds a Master’s degree in Clinical and Public Health Nutrition from University College London.