Int’l Men’s Day: City salons celebrate ‘him’ with offers

From free haircuts to discounts on facial services, salons in the city are pampering men on International Men’s Day today with special offers on grooming services. And, in turn salons and at-home beauty services in Delhi-NCR say they have been witnessing a surge in appointments from male clients for the occasion.

“Our salon partners have got a lot of queries from men regarding styling, hair colour and care, especially around this day,” says Shama Dalal, head of marketing at a hair cosmetic brand, which is running offers on hair colour at all its partner salons across Delhi-NCR. She also informs how men are opting for their glass hair service, which gives a shiny top coat to the hair.

Akshay Tandon, an IT professional from Gurugram is making the most of these offers. “My wife wants me to have a nice day out on Men’s Day. So I’m going to a salon for a nice facial, detan, a haircut and maybe some hair colour as well,” he shares.

Virender Verma, who owns salons in Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh and New Friends Colony has curated services. “Men can avail haircuts at ₹99, free grooming sessions, and laser beard shaping packages starting at ₹999,” Verma says. The offers run for two days after Men’s Day. “In the last five years, men’s grooming has taken a different turn. Guys have their own hairdryers and products sets! They opt for complete packages, including mani-pedi, facials and cleanups,” he adds.

Similarly, Aditya Arya, co-founder of an at-home grooming service provider in Delhi-NCR says, “We’re offering up to 60% off on male grooming services, which include detan, shave, etc.”

