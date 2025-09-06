Isha Ambani chooses vibrant blue suit to seek Lalbaugcha Raja's blessings with kids before Ganesh Visarjan 2025

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: During the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in Mumbai, many celebrities prayed to Lalbaugcha Raja, seeking blessings. On September 6, a day before Ganesha Visarjan, Isha Ambani paid a visit wearing a colourful ethnic outfit. A fan page, Ambani Update, which frequently posts about the public appearances of the Ambani family, shared a clip on September 5, capturing Isha Ambani with her kids, exiting Lalbaugcha Raja's pandal amid heavy security. Isha Ambani was seen in a deep blue suit. (PC: IG/@ambani_update)

What did Isha Ambani wear?

Isha Ambani was seen wearing a blue churidar suit, keeping her styling simple with a blue bindi to match the outfit, and for accessories, she paired only a pair of dainty gold earrings. The print of the kurti featured vibrant golden motifs with a heavily embroidered border design, completing the festive look. The kurti also had a slit at the hemline, adding a bit of contemporary style to the otherwise traditional kurti. Overall, her look captured the perfect festive charm, while being functional for movement.

Her children, son Krishna and daughter Aadiya, also accompanied her, twinning in baby pink outfits. Aadiya wore a dress with a pleated skirt while Krishna was dressed in kurta pajama.

Which all celebs visited Lalbaugcha Raja this year?

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of the iconic Ganesha idols in Mumbai during the festival. The grand idol has a rich history and can be dated back to 1934. Like Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant with Anant Ambani, also paid a visit to Lalbaugcha Raja right before the day of the immersion. Mukesh and Nita Ambani were also seen in the pandal on September 4th, taking part in the garland offering.

Further, there were several public appearances of entertainment celebrities, from Bollywood actors like Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan to Anupam Kher and Shilpa Shetty, and even TV personalities like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Disha Vakani. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja with his family.