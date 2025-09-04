Mukesh Ambani puts tilak on wife Nita Ambani's forehead at Lalbaugcha Raja: Power couple's sweet moment captured on cam

A video of a sweet moment shared by the power couple Mukesh and Nita Ambani while visiting Lalbaugcha Raja has surfaced on social media. In the video, Mukesh Ambani puts tilak on his wife's forehead while at the venue. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's sweet moment at Lalbaugcha Raja went viral. (PTI)

What does the video show?

The footage opens to show the couple entering the venue amid heavy security while greeting other devotees and the organisers. As Mukesh Ambani reaches the idol, he greets a few more people, and soon Nita Ambani joins him.

The duo holds a part of a massive flower garland, while a puja committee member puts it around the neck of the huge idol. After which, Mukesh Ambani puts a tilak on his wife’s forehead, who is seen smiling ear to ear.

The video ends with a money garland being put around the Ganapati Bappa idol.

Other videos of the power couple at Lalbaugcha Raja:

Several other videos of Mukesh and Nita Ambani from Lalbaugcha Raja have surfaced on social media. One of the videos shows Nita Ambani’s interaction with her mother and her husband standing by her side.

In another photo, Asia’s richest man stands before the huge Ganapati idol with his philanthropic wife beside him. In a separate video, the couple is seen folding their hands and greeting the other devotees at the venue.

The first glimpse of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja was revealed a few days ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. According to the official website of the puja, the last day for “Charansparsh Darshan” (touching the feet) of the idol is set for September 4. Also, the queue for “Mukh Darshan” (idol viewing) will be closed from September 5.