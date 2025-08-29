Nita Ambani’s sweet hesitation as Anant tries to smear colour on her at Ganpati visarjan. Watch

The Ambani family concluded their Ganesh Chaturthi festivities at their Mumbai residence, Antilia, with a grand visarjan procession. Popularly known as “Antilia Cha Raja”, the Ganpati idol was carried out in a vibrant rally filled with colour, music and decorated floats. Videos of the celebration are now widely circulating online, giving a glimpse into the grandeur of the occasion. Ambani Ganpati visarjan video went viral as family played with colour.(Instagram/@ambani_update)

Playful moments with colours

A new video has surfaced on Instagram showing the Ambani family adding a splash of colour to the farewell rituals. In the clip, Anant Ambani is seen holding a plate of colour as his wife, Radhika Merchant, gently takes some and playfully applies it to his face.

Anant is then spotted applying colour to Shloka Ambani before walking towards his mother, Nita Ambani. In a tender moment, Nita smiles and hesitates, prompting Anant to refrain from putting colour on her. Meanwhile, Radhika is seen applying colour to other family members and friends gathered on the Ganpati pandal stage.

Take a look here at the clip:

Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant share hug

While the entire procession drew attention, another moment is drawing special admiration on social media. A viral video shows Nita Ambani embracing her daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant during the rally. Standing before the beautifully decorated vehicle leading the procession, Nita Ambani can be seen planting a gentle kiss on Radhika’s cheek before pulling her into a warm hug.

Ganesh Chaturthi at Antilia

The Ambani family welcomed Lord Ganesha on August 27, marking the beginning of the festival which is celebrated with enthusiasm across India.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the information.)