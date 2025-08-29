Nita Ambani shares a warm hug with Radhika Merchant during Ganpati festivities. Watch

The Ambani family marked the conclusion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in their Mumbai residence, Antilia, with a grand visarjan procession that turned heads across social media. Popularly referred to as “Antilia Cha Raja”, the Ganpati idol was carried out in a vibrant and heavily decorated procession. Videos from the event show a vehicle leading the procession, occupied by members of the Ambani family, friends, and staff. The streets outside Antilia were brimming with festive energy, as the family bid farewell to Lord Ganesha with grandeur and grace. The Ambani family welcomed “Antilia Cha Raja” on August 27,(Instagram/@ambani_update)

While the entire procession drew attention, one particular moment is melting hearts online. A video going viral online shows Nita Ambani sharing an affectionate hug with her daughter-in-law, Radhika Merchant, during the rally.

The clip, uploaded on a fanpage dedicated to the Ambani family, was shared with the caption, “A beautiful moment — Radhika and Nita ma’am. Radhika shares a sweet hug with Nita ma’am”.

In the viral video, Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant are seen standing in front of the beautifully decorated vehicle leading the rally. Nita Ambani is seen kissing Radhika on the cheek before pulling her into a warm hug.

This affectionate gesture between the two has left netizens gushing over the warm family dynamic. Users flooded the comments section with red heart emojis.

Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

The Ambani family welcomed “Antilia Cha Raja” on August 27, marking the beginning of the Ganesh festival, which is celebrated with gusto across India.

Other videos of the Ambani family had also made it to social media. One particular video going viral online shows how Radhika Merchant’s bodyguard protected her during a playful battle of flowers with Anant Ambani. In another video, Nita Ambani was spotted at the Ganpati visarjan convoy. Wearing a pink traditional attire, she was seen enjoying herself at the rally.

Other clips show Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Nita Ambani, and others performing aarti in front of the Ganesh idol.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the information.)