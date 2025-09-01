Nita Ambani’s statement after NMACC NYC Weekend postponed: ‘We will return with joy’

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has announced that its India Weekend in New York has been postponed. The event was originally scheduled to be held between September 12 and 14. Nita Ambani is the founder and chairperson of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)

In a statement shared on social media, NMACC said the India Weekend in New York has been postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances”. The cultural centre added that anyone who had already purchased tickets for the event would be given a full refund.

New dates for the event have not yet been announced.

The NMACC India Weekend in New York was supposed to celebrate Indian music, crafts, traditions, theatre and fashion on a global stage. At least once during the last three months, Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of NMACC, had been spotted in New York City for curating the event. The Reliance Foundation chairperson had met with Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna to curate a culinary experience for the NMACC India Weekend.

Nita Ambani’s statement

Nita Ambani promised in a statement shared by NMACC that the Weekend had only been postponed, not cancelled.

“The NMACC India Weekend is a dream very close to my heart - a celebration of Indian culture on the global stage.

“This is not a cancellation, only a pause, and we remain fully committed to bringing the NMACC experience to New York at a later date. I am deeply grateful to every artist, guest, sponsor, partner, well-wisher, and all the friends of MACC for their trust and continued support,” she said.

“NMACC remains dedicated to our vision of bringing the best of the world to India and showcasing the best of India to the world,” added Nita Ambani.

“We will return with renewed joy, pride, and purpose,” she promised, adding, “Thank you for your love and encouragement - it strengthens our resolve and fills us with hope for the day we can finally celebrate together.”

