Issey Miyake’s iconic breastplate to debut at Sotheby's auction: Here’s why it’s worth a jaw-dropping 30 lakh

A plastic bustier is causing quite a stir in the fashion world, and it's no surprise why. This sculpted breastplate hails from the iconic house of the late Japanese designer Issey Miyake, having been first introduced as part of his Autumn-Winter 1980-81 collection. Now, this unique piece is set to go on sale soon, though it won't come cheap. Issey Miyake breastplate to debut at Sotheby's auction on December 17

According to Sotheby's, the starting bid is expected to range from $26,000 to $35,000. Crafted from moulded acrylic with a glitter-flecked bronze finish, the breastplate exudes a captivating shine, making it a true collector's item in the fashion industry. (Also read: London Fashion Week makes history as first major event to ban exotic animal skins starting 2025 )

What is so special about Miyake’s breastplate

Sotheby's official Instagram recently shared a video shedding light on the significance of Issey Miyake's iconic plastic bustier. Fashion and textiles designer Lucy Bishop, who also works at Sotheby's, revealed fascinating details about the sculptural piece. She explains, "This groundbreaking piece by Issey Miyake was moulded on an actual human form. It was the finale look of his Autumn-Winter 1980-81 collection." Bishop also highlighted how Miyake's innovative approach pushed the fashion industry to explore new shapes and boundaries in garment design.

According to Lucy Bishop, Issey Miyake's wearable sculpture of a plastic bustier united both the fashion and art worlds. By designing this groundbreaking piece, Miyake created something that appeals to both fashion enthusiasts and contemporary art collectors alike. Bishop notes, "The back is flocked to make it comfortable for the wearer. It even has its original sticker."

Miyake’s fashion sculpture now worth $50,000

Lucy further elaborates on the bustier's shine, explaining that it was achieved with car paint. Miyake also produced these sculptures in multiple colours, making them even more desirable to collectors who wanted to acquire them all.

Not only is the Issey Miyake breastplate a groundbreaking fashion piece but it was also worn by the legendary Jamaican singer Grace Jones at her birthday party, specifically the blue version. Lucy Bishop concluded by highlighting its cultural significance, stating, "This breastplate is part of the collections of many prestigious museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, which is why it is valued at up to $50,000."

The Issey Miyake breastplate will make its debut at auction during the Fashion Icons sale at Sotheby's in New York City on December 17.