Janhvi Kapoor paints the town beige in 5.5k mini dress

Janhvi Kapoor sure knows how to keep it stylish, whether its her holiday fashion game or her casual day-to-day wardrobe, the 23-year-old Bollywood star manages to make both couture and high-street fashion look good in the most effortless way possible. The Dhadak actor recently took to her Instagram feed and shared images of herself in a beige mini dress and we simply can't get enough.

Janhvi recently stepped out in Mumbai in the 'Camel Ruched Mesh Overlay Dress by Club L London' by Frisky. Describe as the Overnight dress on the brand's website, the skin-fit beige outfit is priced at ₹5,490. The sandy-hued dress is made in jersey layered with a soft mesh and has a high neckline and skimpy hemline.

Janhvi hopped onto her Instagram handle and shared snaps from a recent photoshoot. In the pictures, the actor is seen striking a candid pose, while she looks off the camera. With her locks open, the actor personified beauty in a body-hugging beige dress that she accessorized with matching jewellery.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Kapoor was last seen in Roohi, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma.

The horror-comedy became the first film to arrive in theatres after the government allowed cinema halls nationwide to operate at full capacity from February 1 with COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.

Kapoor's upcoming projects include Anand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry, the shoot for which she wrapped up in March. Other than that, she will be seen in Dostana 2 and is reportedly a part of Karan Johar's period drama Takht, alongside bigwigs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and more.

Follow for more stories on Facebook and Twitter