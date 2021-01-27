IND USA
Jahnvi Kapoor(Instagram)
Jahnvi Kapoor(Instagram)
fashion

Janhvi Kapoor shows how to glam up your Work From Home look. SEE PICS

Janhvi Kapoor is clearly not enjoying working from home, but she is looking her glamourous best as she waits patiently in a furry white jacket and glossy lips.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:45 PM IST

Janhvi Kapoor is always gracing her fans with fun glimpses from her life and most recently the actor took to her Instagram to share that she was not enjoying her time having to work from home with a cutely grumpy selfie. However, working from home did not end for Janhvi as it does for most, in pajamas! Instead the Dhadak actor looked glamourous as always as she posed with a Starbucks drink in hand, her hair tied back, sporting a subtle smokey eye, pronounce nude lips and a slightly bronzed up look as she donned a big furry white jacket, unpainted nails and what appear to be blue bottoms with the Superman logo emblazoned across. Jahnvi can be seen sitting in front of a laptop in the images that were captioned, "Work from home they said. It’ll be fun they said."


Earlier Janhvi had shared some pictures with a friend in which she can be seen enjoying running around in dried leaves as she enjoyed the cold weather. Janhvi captioned the image with the title of Prateek Kuhad's famous song, "cold/mess". The pictures showed her in an all-white sweatpants and hoodie combo which she matched with camel coloured UGGs, her open hair flying wildly behind her as she clearly let her inner child out while running around in what seems to be a forested area, with picturesque red and orange leaves all over the ground.


On the professional front, Janhvi has several projects in her kitty. She is all set to share the screen with beau Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani in Dostana 2, which is a remake of the Priyanka Chopra Jonas, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan film, Dostana. She also has Roohi Afzana with Rajkummar Rao coming up. Janhvi will also be seen in an ensemble cast along side Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor in Karan Johar's Takht. Janhvi, who had been shooting for her upcoming film Good Lucky Jerry in Punjab, had to halt shoot as it got distrupted a couple of times on account of the farmer's protests. The first disruption took place while the crew was shooting close to Fatehgarh Sahib and the second one happened in Patiala.

