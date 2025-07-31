Kangana Ranaut attends Parliament session in cotton saree, pairs with Hermes bag worth 4 lakh

BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut attended the Parliament's monsoon session in New Delhi wearing a cotton saree with diagonal striped prints along with a boat neck blouse, which has puffy, full sleeves. While her outfit was rooted in tradition, it carried an air of understated luxury because of the premium pairing of her saree with a Hermes bag. Kangana Ranaut paired Hermes bag with the saree she wore at the Parliament session. (Instagram/@kanganafans67)

More about the bag

This is Hermes' Herbag Messenger 39 bag. (PC: www.hermes.cn)

For the uninformed, Hermes is one of the most-sought after luxury brands based in France, known for fine craftsmanship and exclusivity. In fact, their handmade bags, like the Birkin or Kelly, are widely coveted in the fashion world, achieving great, cult-classic status. From the same brand, Kangana carried the Herbag Messenger 39 bag. As per the website, the bag is listed at 34,850 Chinese Yuan, which is approximately ₹4,25,384.

The beige colour of the leather bag paired with the cotton saree showcases the simplicity of luxury, subtly nodding to the inherent power dressing found in simple cotton sarees styled with structured blouses. The satchel-type design of the bag further amplifies the formal nature of the outfit.

Another Parliament look with this bag

In one of Kangana's previous looks at the Parliament session, the same Hermes bag made an appearance, hinting at it being a staple in her ethnic formalwear wardrobe. This time, it coordinated well with her handloom cotton saree. The soft peach colour belonged to the same colour family as the bag, making the look even more cohesive. She styled the look with her hair tucked in a neat bun. The pearl earrings, previously seen with her white saree, were paired with the peach ensemble as well, indicating pearls are another one of her go-to formal wear accessories.

Key takeaways for desi power dressing

Power dressing goes beyond Western tailored suits and waistcoats. It also includes ethnic wear like a saree. For those looking to make their handloom saree exude its own brand of desi power dressing, consider adding timeless essentials, like pearls, which appeared in both of Kangana Ranaut’s Parliament session looks. Another hidden hero ingredient of her premium saree styling was the draping. Both outfits included a broad pallu placement, placed diagonally across the torso for a comfortable look. To complete the ensemble, top it off with a premium bag of your choice.