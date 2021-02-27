IND USA
Kareena Kapoor in 10k kurta set
Kareena Kapoor is dreamy in 10k maternity kurta set, to-be-mommies take note

  Kareena Kapoor has changed the face of maternity fashion. From figure-flaunting dresses to dreamy kurtas and kaftans, the actor was seen wearing everything while expecting her second son. One of her outfits that created a lot of buzz was a sea green kurta set that the actor wore during a shoot.
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 07:28 PM IST

Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor Khan have changed the face of maternity wear in India and there is no denying that. The two divas, throughout their pregnancies, worked till the last moment and looked breathtaking in their attires. The two made a loud and clear statement that maternity clothes don't have to be always baggy and hide the baby bump. Instead, they made sure to unabashedly flaunt their bumps in some of the most figure-flaunting attires.

Kareena did a lot of advertisement shoots while she was expecting her second son and during that time gave all the expecting mommies outfits to bookmark. For one of those shoots, the stunner wore a pretty sea green-coloured kurta set. The dreamy set featured gathered details on the torso resulting in pleats. The kurta also had intricate lace at the neck which was even present at the ends of the flared sleeve to add some drama to the outfit.

Kareena completed the look by teaming her kurta with a pair of matching pants that had similar lacework at the hem. The Veere Di Wedding actor glammed up the simple ensemble a bit with her accessories which included a pair of subtle earrings and her wedding ring. She also went the minimal route with her makeup and was seen with only kohl-clad eyes teamed with mascara laden lashes and nude lipstick. To top it off, Kareena left her wavy middle-parted hair loose.

Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)
Kareena Kapoor Khan(Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan)

If you also liked the beautiful double pin tuck and lace kurta set and would want to have it, let us tell you that it is by the designer Sureena Chowdhri and is worth 10,400.

Kareena Kapoors kurta set is worth ₹10k
Kareena Kapoors kurta set is worth ₹10k(sureenachowdhri.com)

Check out some of the other maternity attires that Kareena rocked:

Kareena made headlines for her sartorial picks in 2016 as well when she was expecting Taimur and this time too, the actress made jaws drop with her maternity style.

