Kareena Kapoor redefines 'begum core' in heavy gold earrings, stylish salwar suit: Here's how to copy her ethnic look

Kareena Kapoor continues to prove why she is the ultimate muse for modern Indian fashion. Attending a jewellery brand event on April 11, the actor stunned in an ensemble that seamlessly bridged the gap between Indian heritage and contemporary chic. Also read | Kareena Kapoor channels her inner 'begum' as she poses inside gorgeous study at Mumbai home. See pics At a recent event, Kareena Kapoor embodied modern Indian style with an ajrakh kurta set. (Instagram/ lakshmilehr)

Wearing the 'Philori' kurta set from Debyani and Co, Kareena Kapoor leaned into a 'begum core' aesthetic — a look defined by understated grace, rich textiles, and heirloom-quality accessories.

All the details of Kareena Kapoor's look The outfit itself is a masterclass in textile layering. The kurta features a deep indigo ajrakh print, a traditional hand-block-printing technique originating in Sindh and Gujarat. The label highlighted that the piece is a 'thoughtful mix' of threadwork and zardozi, with sharp geometric chevrons in ivory and red framing the neckline to create a structured, waistcoat-like effect.

Instead of a standard pair of trousers, Kareena sported a heavy poncha salwar featuring vertical stripes and dense embroidery at the ankles, adding volume and a vintage silhouette.

She completed the look with a sheer cream dupatta and a striking half-up, half-down hairstyle that allowed her impossible-to-miss jewellery – heavy gold earrings and bangles – to take centre stage. Kareena paired her heavy outfit with a soft brown smoky eye with kohl-lined waterlines, a dewy 'glass skin' finish, and a generous sweep of peach-toned blush. A tiny red bindi and a nude-brown lip completed the look.