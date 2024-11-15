Kareena Kapoor reveals why Saif Ali Khan 'looks handsome all the time': 'He's a perfectionist when it comes to his skin'

'Saif is very into moisturising before bedtime'

Kareena answered 'what would you steal from Saif's grooming kit' by saying, "Saif loves his skin products. He's very into moisturising before bedtime, and he loves doing that, in fact, more than I do. So, he's more of like... actually he is quite a perfectionist when it comes to looking after his skin and I think that's why he looks so handsome all the time."

Asked what's a Kapoor family beauty secret she can share with fans, Kareena said, "Apart from being genetically blessed, we are all happy people, we are fun people. We like to eat, we like to sit together, we like to spend time with family. And I think that is what keeps us happy."

Kareena's beauty secrets

Kareena follows a simple diet and beauty routine to keep her skin healthy and radiant. In a 2018 interview with Vogue India, she revealed her 'top three unbreakable skin commandments': "Never sleep with make-up on, drink at least three litres of water every day, no matter what part of the world you're in, keep your moisturiser handy... I drink at least three litres of water every day. No matter where I am, hydration is my mainstay."

Kareena also revealed her remedy for breakouts: a good toothpaste dabbed on the affected area. Asked to share a skincare home remedy she and her family swear by, the actor, who has dry skin, had said, "Almond oil — on a lazy day at home we just soak ourselves up in it! A combination of that and yoghurt is great for the face too, if you have dry skin."