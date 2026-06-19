Kareena Kapoor serves quiet luxury in striped shirt, utility jacket with Taimur and Jeh for stylish airport outing

Kareena Kapoor was spotted at Mumbai airport with her kids. What drew attention was her casual yet polished and effortlessly chic dressing. The look blends quiet luxury, borrowed-from-the-boys tailoring, and travel-friendly comfort. Instead of relying on logos or statement pieces, the outfit focuses on relaxed silhouettes, quality basics, and timeless accessories. Let’s decode her look.

Kareena Kapoor embraces the oversized trend in a layered airport look.(manav.manglani/Instagram)

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Decoding Kareena Kapoor’s airport look

Kareena wore a light blue oversized button-down shirt with subtle stripes. She kept the collar open, creating a laid-back feel, and the slightly loose fit adds movement and reinforces the effortless vibe. The pale blue shade softens the look and contrasts beautifully with the darker outer layer. Kapoor layered a navy or charcoal utility-style jacket over the shirt that features visible cuffs and structured shoulders, giving shape to the otherwise relaxed outfit.

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{{^usCountry}} The jacket's slightly oversized fit aligns with current fashion trends while retaining a relaxed, roomy silhouette that balances comfort and style. Kareena was wearing multicoloured pointed sneakers with pink accents. The shoes inject a subtle pop of colour into an otherwise neutral palette. Hair, accessories, and makeup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The jacket's slightly oversized fit aligns with current fashion trends while retaining a relaxed, roomy silhouette that balances comfort and style. Kareena was wearing multicoloured pointed sneakers with pink accents. The shoes inject a subtle pop of colour into an otherwise neutral palette. Hair, accessories, and makeup {{/usCountry}}

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Kareena complemented her looks with a large tote bag that serves as the hero accessory. She styles the look with classic dark aviator-style sunglasses. Her bag is spacious enough for travel essentials, maintains a luxe appearance, and features a rich leather texture that adds depth and elegance. Her hair is pulled back into a sleek high bun.

Kareena’s outfit relies on a refined palette of light blue, navy/charcoal, deep denim blue, cognac brown, and small pops of pink from the footwear. She wore a bold red lipstick to add drama to her look.

Who is Kareena Kapoor?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Indian actor known for her exceptional acting. She is the recipient of several awards and accolades and is one of Hindi cinema’s highest-paid actors. Born into the Kapoor family, she is the daughter of actors Babita and Randhir Kapoor, and the younger sister of actor Karishma Kapoor.

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She made her debut in 2000 with Refugee and established herself as one of the country's top actors. Talaash, Kurbaan, Bodyguard, 3 Idiots, Golmaal 3, and Good Newzz are some of the highest-grossing commercial movies that gave her recognition. Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan and has two kids, Taimur and Jeh.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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