Nora Fatehi's FIFA 2026 red look was made from ‘5 T-shirts, a jacket and pants’, reveals designer Vaishnavi Bala

Nora Fatehi set the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony ablaze on June 12 with her performance of Siir Siir, a track from the tournament's official World Cup album. While her electrifying dance moves stole the spotlight, it was her striking red ensemble that had fashion enthusiasts talking. Designed by Vaishnavi Bala, founder and creative director of Balav, the standout look was created through an inventive process of deconstructing and reconstructing everyday wardrobe staples. (Also read: Anushka Sharma was once 'bullied' in her early modelling days, recalls designer Saisha Shinde: 'Room couldn't see her' ) Nora Fatehi's FIFA World Cup outfit showcases innovative craftsmanship by designer Vaishnavi Bala. (Getty Images via AFP)

Vaishnavi Bala on manifesting her FIFA moment Sharing the behind-the-scenes journey on Instagram on June 12, designer Vaishnavi Bala revealed that the project was a dream years in the making.

"And here's a FIFA outfit that I made. If you've been following me for long enough, you know that I manifested this very moment in 2022. When I got the call for the FIFA outfit, I was so thrilled and knew I had to get my hands dirty because you don't get projects like this every single day," Vaishnavi Bala said.

The designer explained that creating the ensemble was particularly challenging because it involved reworking existing garments rather than designing a look from scratch.