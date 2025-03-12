Kareena Kapoor's oversized denim-on-denim look can be your next go-to for OOTD, take fashion notes from her style

Kareena Kapoor is one of the style icons whose outfits have left sartorial inspirations for her fans, whether it is her glam photoshoots, or casual airport outfit, her fashion sense is what makes her a true trendsetter. Kareena Kapoor served an oversized denim-on-denim look.(PC: Ashutosh Rai)

Recently, she has been spotted at the airport, carrying a breezy, denim-on-denim look. Let's dive into her outfit and look for style takeaways.

More about her look

Kareena Kapoor kept her style laid-back and easygoing with her airport outfit. Nailing the casual wear essentials, she layered well, making the denim-on-denim look appear cohesive.

Kareena opted for an oversized white shirt and layered it with a light blue denim jacket with a relaxed fit. The long hem of the shirt fell to her knees, creating a distinct silhouette. She paired it with straight-leg blue denim jeans.

She accessorized with a touch of quiet luxury, adding a yellow scarf for a pop of warm colour to her ensemble and carrying a black Hermes Birkin bag.

Style takeaways

Denim-on-denim: It's your go-to for casuals. On the fence about your OOTD? An oversized denim-on-denim look will save your day. Streetwear aesthetic will never become irrelevant.

It's your go-to for casuals. On the fence about your OOTD? An oversized denim-on-denim look will save your day. Streetwear aesthetic will never become irrelevant. Layering of varying colours: Layering doesn’t have to be solely in the same shade; distinct shades add variation to the style. Take a look at Kareena's ensemble. Her jacket and jeans have very different washes. Sticking to varying denim washes will exude both a cohesive and savvy mismatched style. Many may get picky over the denim wash, trying to get everything perfect but the mismatched vibe is what makes the look come together.

Layering doesn’t have to be solely in the same shade; distinct shades add variation to the style. Take a look at Kareena's ensemble. Her jacket and jeans have very different washes. Sticking to varying denim washes will exude both a cohesive and savvy mismatched style. Many may get picky over the denim wash, trying to get everything perfect but the mismatched vibe is what makes the look come together. Splash of opposite toned colour: If your outfit includes all warm colors (red, orange, yellow, brown, gold), consider a cool-toned scarf (blue, green, purple) and vice versa. For instance, Kareena's yellow scarf adds a pop of warmth to her cool-toned outfit, which features denim pieces in varying washes.

