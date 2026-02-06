Karisma Kapoor at 51 looks 'unreal' as she flaunts 'Bridgerton vibes' in dramatic gown at Dubai event. See pics

“Some Bridgerton vibes for my gentle readers,” Karisma captioned the post, nodding to the hit Netflix series known for its lavish costumes .

Channelling what she aptly described as 'Bridgerton vibes' in her February 5 Instagram post, Karisma’s latest look was a masterclass in dramatic regency-core infused with modern high fashion.

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor continues to prove that age is merely a number. At 51, she left fans and celebs breathless as she stepped out in a show-stopping ensemble for an event in Dubai. Also read | Karisma Kapoor delivers a masterclass in festive elegance in a rose-gold silk saree

Karisma Kapoor's gown was s sculptural masterpiece Karisma chose a breathtaking, peach-toned gown that featured a level of craftsmanship rarely seen on the red carpet. The dress was defined by its architectural silhouette: a massive, billowing skirt with structured, wave-like pleats that created a literal sea of fabric.

Her gown came with an off-the-shoulder neckline adorned with shimmering, 3D floral appliques and delicate crystal droplets. Scattered rhinestones across the gown caught the light of the Dubai skyline as Karisma posed for photos, adding a touch of celestial magic to her look.

Her beauty look remained sophisticated to balance the drama of the dress. She opted for a sleek, low ponytail with soft waves, dewy skin, a bold, shimmering lip – her smokey eyes that added a touch of contemporary edge to the Bridgerton aesthetic.

'Unreal' visuals against the Burj Khalifa In a series of photos shared under the hashtag #DubaiDiaries, the actor posed against the backdrop of the illuminated Burj Khalifa. The juxtaposition of the ultra-modern Dubai skyline with the vintage, royal aesthetic of Karisma's gown created a visual that content creator and BFF to celebs, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, called 'unreal'.

Fan comments on Karisma's latest post ranged from ‘the OG fashion queen’ to disbelief over her age, with many noting that she looked more radiant now than ever. A fan commented, “So wonderful and beautiful.” Another said, “You give such queen vibes, you are a goddess, you are a queen – radiating beauty and grace.”