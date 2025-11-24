Karisma Kapoor delivers a masterclass in festive elegance in a rose-gold silk saree

Karisma Kapoor recently showed up at the Global Peace Honours 2025 looking every bit the style icon she has been for three decades. The moment she stepped onto the green carpet, all the cameras turned towards her. The 51-year-old has been a fashion icon since the ’90s, shaping trends both on and off screen, and fans can still witness that fashion instinct in the way she puts a traditional look together. Karisma Kapoor at Global Peace Honours 2025.(Instagram/bollywoodhelpline)

The actor chose a rich rose-gold silk saree that moved beautifully under the lights. The fabric had that old-school sheen you only get from woven silks, and the broad border gave the drape a classic finish. The blouse matched the saree in tone, with the same lustrous texture. It has elbow-length sleeves that keep the look balanced. Karisma totally owned the clean, timeless saree look.

She paired the saree with a textured gold potli - a small but deliberate choice that tied the whole palette together. Her jewellery stayed minimal: a slim gold bracelet, statement earrings, and a ring. Enough to add definition without clashing with the saree’s colour.

Makeup, hair and more

Karisma stuck to her trademark soft-glam makeup - a matte base, a hint of peach on the cheeks, neutral eyes, and a muted lip. No heavy contouring, no overdrawn lines. She kept her hair open and straight, falling loosely down her shoulders, letting the saree stay in focus.

Also Read: Everything Jennifer Lopez wore at the viral Netra-Vamsi wedding in Udaipur

Karisma’s quiet consistency in style

She has been on a roll with her ethnic looks this year. Earlier this summer, she stepped out in a bright yellow lehenga paired with a red ikat blouse - a fuss-free, half-traditional, half-playful outfit perfect for daytime weddings. Light pleats, light embroidery and a colour clash done right.

Also Read: Woollen kurtis for women: Stay warm, stay stylish, stay effortlessly elegant this winter season

It reminded people why Karisma continues to stay relevant in the fashion conversation even after all these years.