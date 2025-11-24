Experts reveal wellness travel trends that will rule 2026: Analog living, breathwork and more

The world is awakening to the power of purposeful travel, with rising numbers traveling intentionally to return feeling better than when they arrived. This movement is fueling extraordinary growth, which the Global Wellness Institute (GWI) projects will reach nearly $9 trillion by 2028. Corporate leaders are prioritizing workplace well-being, recognizing its impact on success. Pic: Six Senses.

“The future of hospitality is holistic,” Anna Bjurstam, Senior Strategic Advisor, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, tells HT Lifestyle, “Gone is the quick fix mindset, and in its place, we’re seeing well-being become an intentional strategy of our guests’ everyday lives. Millennials and Gen Z are spending disproportionately on wellness, meanwhile 84% of the US population and 94% of people in China2 say wellness is a ‘top’ or ‘important’ priority. In the UK, this is true of 79%, with 76% joining the gym to improve their mental health3. This demonstrates how people are looking for a wellness ecosystem both when at home and as they travel – somewhere their well-being is considered throughout their entire experience. It’s moved from doing wellness, to being well.”

Mark Sands, Vice President Wellness at Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, unpacks for HT how this mindset will influence wellness in the fast-evolving landscape of 2026:

Workplace Wellness

“Workplace well-being is coming to the fore of corporate consciousness and conversation as more people are recognizing the impacts of today’s working world on well-being. This is particularly relevant for the CEO and C-Suite community, who are beginning to recognize that peak leadership starts with peak well-being. No longer are they sacrificing health in pursuit of success and are instead increasingly investing in self-care as a necessity for leadership effectiveness.

“What’s more, entrepreneurs do not see themselves logging off when they reach retirement age and now intend to continue working or embarking on an encore career long into their elder years. Research consistently shows that CEOs who prioritize sleep, mindfulness, and regular movement consistently demonstrate sharper judgment, greater emotional intelligence, and more balanced decision-making. This means they are up to 30% more resilient under pressure, less susceptible to burnout, and more likely to sustain their professional longevity.”

AI Meets Ancient Wisdom

“AI is reshaping how we approach wellness. Increasingly, intuition is merging with intelligence, as technology is now viewed not as a replacement, but as a valuable tool to track behavior and highlight where we need support. This becomes most meaningful when combined with the nuance and empathy of human experience. As a result, there remains deep respect for the ancient practices that have stood the test of time. By bridging the two, we are now able to unlock a far more personal and effective path to well-being.”

The Rise of Contrast Therapy

“The conversation has moved on from biohacking as a trend to biohacking as a lifestyle. Thermal therapies, including heat, cold, and contrast, are becoming everyday rituals as rising numbers install solutions in their own homes. As an example, the home sauna market was valued at $1.2 billion last year [2024] and is now projected to reach $3.5 billion by 20335."

The Power of Breath

“Breathwork is moving into the mainstream as the Global Wellness Institute identifies this growth being comparable to that of yoga in the 1990s.

“The simplest wellness tool we possess is also the most powerful. Breathwork teaches us how to regulate our nervous system with nothing more than the inhale and exhale. It can shape your physical and emotional state, bringing about a sensation like a high-intensity workout: you feel simultaneously relaxed, focused, and euphoric. It’s none of the exertion, all the feels.”

Breathwork is being pursued as closely as yoga in wellness sector. Pic: Six Senses.

Appetite for Analog

“In 2026, analog living is poised to become the antidote to hyperconnectivity. This marks the deepening of the digital detox as people don’t just want to disconnect from the virtual world; they want to intentionally reconnect with the real world. Travel is a time when we become part of a world beyond the everyday and have the capacity to embrace the extraordinary."

The Middle East’s Wellness Wave

“The Middle East is emerging as a global hub for wellness, with the MENA region now ranking #1 globally for growth in spa use, and the UAE the fastest growing wellness market in the region. Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, the wellness economy is valued in the billions with wellness tourism alone growing at approximately 66% annually, as locals and visitors alike are rapidly embracing holistic practices. This Middle Eastern emphasis on luxury, high-tech, and holistic wellness is influencing how the world views wellness, with a ripple effect to destinations like Europe, Asia, and the Americas.”

Longevity’s Missing Variable: The Soul

"We've mastered the science of extending lifespan – from cellular regeneration to AI-powered diagnostics – yet we're missing the most critical variable: the soul. True longevity isn't just about adding years to life, but about adding life to those years through purpose, meaning, and spiritual connection. The latest research confirms what ancient traditions have always known: people with strong spiritual practices and sense of purpose live not just longer, but better, with studies showing up to 33% increased longevity in those with regular spiritual engagement. We're seeing a fundamental shift where guests no longer separate their spiritual journey from their wellness goals. They understand that optimizing biomarkers without addressing the soul is like tuning an instrument but never playing the music."