Karisma Kapoor at 51 looks ethereal in a yellow saree as she meets Queen Rania of Jordan with Isha Ambani. Pics inside

Karisma Kapoor is famously known for her understated, elegant sartorial choices. The actor's wardrobe focuses on silhouettes and textiles rather than on-your-face grandeur, often opting for chic, minimal and designer attire that champions Indian craftsmanship. Her yellow saree to meet Queen Rania of Jordan falls in a similar category.

For the occasion, Karisma looked absolutely breathtaking in a simple yet elegant yellow organza saree styled with a matching silk embroidered blouse. Let's decode her traditional attire and how she styled it.

Karisma Kapoor was among the many celebrities who attended the Roundtable Conversation with Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, held to celebrate Women Leadership in India at NMACC, hosted by Isha Ambani.

For the roundtable, she wore an organza drape in butter yellow, with golden patti embroidery along the borders. She wore the six yards in traditional style, with the pallu pleated neatly on the shoulder and placed on top of the jacket to show off the intricate design.

The styling The thigh-length, trench coat-style jacket she wore over the saree comes in a silk fabric and features delicate floral embroidery. It also has a notch lapel collar, an open front, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit. A matching blouse rounded off the ensemble.

To accessorise the ensemble, Karisma wore gold earrings and a luxurious gold watch. For her jet black, silky-straight locks, she chose to let them loose in a centre parting. As for the glam, she went with kohl-lined eyes, rouge-tinted cheeks, a glossy pink lip shade, and lightly coated mascara on the lashes.

Karisma shared the pictures from the roundtable event on Instagram on February 16. In the post's caption, she shared her experience and expressed her gratitude for being part of such a moment.

“It was an honour and privilege to be part of a private roundtable in the esteemed presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah alongside such inspiring women engaging in heartfelt dialogue on women’s empowerment, leadership and the future,” Karisma wrote.

She further thanked Isha Ambani for inviting her to the event, and wrote, “Moments like these are a powerful reminder that when women come together with purpose, honesty and vision, they don’t just shape conversations, they help shape the future for the next generation. Grateful to have been part of something so meaningful. Thank you, Isha, for a wonderful and memorable evening.”