Karisma Kapoor at 51 looks ethereal in a yellow saree as she meets Queen Rania of Jordan with Isha Ambani. Pics inside
At a roundtable with Queen Rania, Karisma Kapoor donned a yellow organza saree and a silk embroidered jacket. She completed her look with gold accessories.
Karisma Kapoor was among the many celebrities who attended the Roundtable Conversation with Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, held to celebrate Women Leadership in India at NMACC, hosted by Isha Ambani.
Also Read | Priyanka Chopra serves a stylish scholar look at India Conference at Harvard event in wine red dress and killer boots
For the occasion, Karisma looked absolutely breathtaking in a simple yet elegant yellow organza saree styled with a matching silk embroidered blouse. Let's decode her traditional attire and how she styled it.
What Karisma Kapoor wore to meet Queen Rania
Karisma Kapoor is famously known for her understated, elegant sartorial choices. The actor's wardrobe focuses on silhouettes and textiles rather than on-your-face grandeur, often opting for chic, minimal and designer attire that champions Indian craftsmanship. Her yellow saree to meet Queen Rania of Jordan falls in a similar category.
For the roundtable, she wore an organza drape in butter yellow, with golden patti embroidery along the borders. She wore the six yards in traditional style, with the pallu pleated neatly on the shoulder and placed on top of the jacket to show off the intricate design.
The styling
The thigh-length, trench coat-style jacket she wore over the saree comes in a silk fabric and features delicate floral embroidery. It also has a notch lapel collar, an open front, full-length sleeves, and a relaxed fit. A matching blouse rounded off the ensemble.
To accessorise the ensemble, Karisma wore gold earrings and a luxurious gold watch. For her jet black, silky-straight locks, she chose to let them loose in a centre parting. As for the glam, she went with kohl-lined eyes, rouge-tinted cheeks, a glossy pink lip shade, and lightly coated mascara on the lashes.
Karisma shared the pictures from the roundtable event on Instagram on February 16. In the post's caption, she shared her experience and expressed her gratitude for being part of such a moment.
“It was an honour and privilege to be part of a private roundtable in the esteemed presence of Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah alongside such inspiring women engaging in heartfelt dialogue on women’s empowerment, leadership and the future,” Karisma wrote.
She further thanked Isha Ambani for inviting her to the event, and wrote, “Moments like these are a powerful reminder that when women come together with purpose, honesty and vision, they don’t just shape conversations, they help shape the future for the next generation. Grateful to have been part of something so meaningful. Thank you, Isha, for a wonderful and memorable evening.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is an Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times with almost 9 years of experience in lifestyle reporting. Over the years, Pallavi has reported extensively on health, fashion, pop culture, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art and culture, fitness, and sex and relationships. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC Dhenkanal), she also holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, she spent nearly three years with India Today and 1.5 years with ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, Vagabomb. Pallavi enjoys tracking global fashion trends, interviewing celebrities, following international fashion seasons, and keeping pace with pop culture—interests that often turn into engaging write-ups. Alongside this, she has a keen eye for impactful health stories. She regularly engages with doctors, designers, and content creators to craft narratives with depth and perspective. Born and raised in Haryana, her heart remains deeply connected to her ancestral home in Odisha. She has a knack for finding interesting angles where none seem to exist. When not chasing stories, she spends her downtime enjoying playdates with her dog, planning her next vacation, or discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.