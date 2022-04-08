Karisma Kapoor embraces Indian summers in 65k ivory Chanderi Silk anarkali at Jaipur event: Pics and video inside

Actor Karisma Kapoor's name is synonymous with elegance and beauty. The star, who has created some iconic looks during her long career, never fails to surprise us with her evergreen and swoon-worthy fashion choices. From traditional silhouettes to stunning dresses, Karisma's wardrobe is replete with some breathtaking numbers. Her recent appearance for an event in Jaipur backs our claim. The star embraced Indian summers by slipping into an ivory Chanderi Silk anarkali suit set for the occasion. So, if you want to elevate your summer wardrobe, Karisma's look should be in your bookmarks.

On Friday, Karisma took to Instagram to post a picture of herself dressed in the bespoke anarkali set. She posted it with the caption, "Indian Summer [flower emoji]." The ensemble is from the shelves of designer Punit Balana's label. Scroll ahead to see Karisma's photos and find out where you can get the exact look. (Also Read: Karisma Kapoor is all about 'staying wild' in blazer and pants for Dubai shoot)

Karisma Kapoor wore a coin embroidered ivory anarkali set that came replete with resham patra and leather patchwork. The Chanderi Silk anarkali features a wide U neckline, quarter length sleeves, fit and flared silhouette with pleats, and a heavy skirt.

Karisma teamed the anarkali kurta with matching churidar silk pants that come in an ivory shade. An organza silk dupatta decorated with embroidered scalloped patti borders and tassels on the four corners completed the look. The star draped it on her shoulder and arms.

Karisma completed the ensemble with minimal accessories to maintain the elegant vibe. She chose embroidered beige juttis, a gold bangle, a pearl choker necklace with a gemstone, and matching earrings. (Also Read: Kareena, Malaika, Karisma and Amrita rock bold looks for Farhan-Shibani's bash)

In the end, Karisma went for a centre-parted sleek bun, subtle smoky eye shadow, mauve lip shade, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, sleek eyeliner and mascara-adorned lashes completed the glam picks.

The ivory anarkali is available on the Punit Balana website. It is part of their Festive Edit, and adding it to your collection will cost you ₹65,000.

Price of Karisma Kapoor's anarkali suit set. (punitbalana.in)

