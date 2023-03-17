Karisma Kapoor tops the ethnic charts in a red kurta set, makes fans drool

Karisma Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to showing us how to rock a lazy day at home in white T-shirts and denim shorts, to decking up for a festive evening and ensuring that the limelight never leaves her side, Karisma’s fashion diaries are replete with inspo for her fans to refer to. Karisma's ethnic tales are her fans’ absolute favourite. From six yards of grace to anarkali salwars, Karisma keeps her Instagram family updated with snippets from her fashion diaries. Karisma Kapoor’s red ethnic kurta is all about grace(Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor topped the ethnic fashion game like this…

Karisma, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself and made her Instagram family drool like anything. The actor played muse to fashion designer duo Abraham & Thakore and picked an ethnic ensemble from the shelves of the designer house. Karisma decked up in shades of red and white and gave us fresh fashion inspo on how to merge style and comfort together into a stunning ethnic ensemble. Karisma looked every bit gorgeous in the long kurta featuring geometric square patterns in shades of white. The kurta came with quarter sleeves, mandarin collars and added more elegance to the look. She further teamed it with a pair of ethnic trousers of the same shade. Posing against a mirror in the wall, with her hands rested on a table with a vintage telephone, Karisma captioned her pictures, “The phone rang, I could care less.” Take a look at her pictures here:

Karisma further accessorised her look for the day in statement golden ear studs from the shelves of Bblingg, and nude juttis. Styled by fashion stylist Esha L Amin, Karisma wore her tresses into a clean ponytail with a middle part as she posed for the pictures. Assisted by makeup artist Angelina Joseph, Karisma decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

