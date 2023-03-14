Karisma Kapoor's multicoloured gown is everything that dreams are made of

Karisma Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying fashion goals like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing casual ensembles to festive attires to showing us how to look stunning in formal power suits, all the while giving it a twist, Karisma can do it all. The actor often keeps sharing glimpses of her personal life on Instagram. From chilling with friends to having a beautiful time with her family, Karisma's Instagram profile is a plethora of everything. The actor ensures to make fashion lovers scurry to take notes with every picture of herself that she shares on her social media handles.

Karisma, a day back, walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week and made everyone drool like anything. The actor aced yet another look as she embraced the stunning ensemble and set the fashion bar higher than before. Karisma played muse to fashion designer Ranna Gill and picked a ravishing ensemble from the shelves of the fashion designer. Karisma looked every bit gorgeous as she decked up in a multicoloured sequined gown featuring a plunging neckline, sleeveless patterns, and heavy embellishments at the torso. She added a belt detail at the high waist. The gown further cascaded to frill and pleat patterns below the waist till her ankles. Karisma added more oomph to her look with a heavily embellished and sequined golden blazer on her shoulders, featuring multicoloured embellishment details throughout.

Karisma's attire was all about bling, and we are smitten. The actor further accessorised her look for the day in golden ear studs. In minimal makeup, Karisma let her gown do all the talking at the ramp. The actor, assisted by makeup artist Kritika Gill, decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of maroon lipstick, and was ready to make the ramp look great.