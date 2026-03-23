Katrina Kaif's MUA, Daniel Bauer, talks about the biggest makeup mistake we're all making
Daniel Bauer suggests never mixing oil and water-based makeup products, and recommends using makeup products in the same family.
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Makeup is a personal choice. Some like it loud while others prefer it subtle. Some might be a fan of shimmers, while others might just prefer it tinted. However, celebrity makeup expert Daniel Bauer says, there is one makeup mistake that almost all of us are making, and we must stop doing that right away.
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. <br><br> Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read moreRead less
The man behind Katrina Kaif’s signature smoky eyes and Priyanka Chopra’s bold, statement looks tells HT Shop Now that, in his two decades of experience, he has seen a lot of makeup trends come and go.
“From the glossy pages of fashion magazines to today’s fast-paced, social media–driven trends, the world of makeup has undergone a remarkable shift”, he says.
In a candid conversation with HT Shop Now, he reflects on the changing face of makeup, the challenges along the way, the looks that remain closest to his heart, and the makeup blunders we've all been making for a long.
Q: You’ve been in the makeup industry for a long time. What’s the biggest shift you’ve observed in the beauty industry from the time you started to today?
Daniel Bauer: As a young makeup artist in Germany back in the mid 1990s, I remember the long queues outside the stores to buy the latest Vogue and Elle editions. These magazines were the only source of news on what was happening in the global fashion world. Today, because of 24-hour access in real-time, this new generation of artists is no longer simply local artists, but global artists. The use of social media has extended every artist's reach and brought the global artist community together. We are no longer just influenced by what we see in our local pop culture, magazines and TV shows, but by what’s happening globally. This has been the most exceptional and inspirational shift I’ve noticed. Artists today are fully engaged in Korean beauty as they are with the street style in South Delhi. Social media has removed the walls and united a global artist community.
Q: In the past, you’ve spoken about the challenges you faced as an outsider in Bollywood. How have times changed since then? Is the industry more welcoming towards foreign talent?
Daniel Bauer: When I moved to India almost 20 years ago, there weren’t many people around me who hadn’t already been working in the industry for a very long time. I made an effort to fit in, but I didn’t want my work, or the principles I believed in, to simply “fit in.” Instead, I did what I believed was right, and that brought change to the industry, a change that was ultimately positive. In my earlier years, I was often doing two or three celebrity magazine cover shoots a week. I was constantly experimenting, and I was given the freedom by editorial teams and actresses to explore different looks. I feel I brought a different perspective to the makeup industry. At the time, this was met with some curiosity and concern, but that was then. Now, the industry has changed. People want the best work, and it matters far less whether an artist is local or foreign. Good work speaks for itself.
Q: Is there a makeup look you’ve created that felt like a true turning point in your career? What was it and why
Daniel Bauer: There was one look I created, which really was a turning point in my career in India. The legendary Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was making her first professional appearance after having her daughter. We flew to Canada for the TOIFA Awards, and that was the moment I fully realised the global stage that Bollywood is.
I created this incredible eye look on Aishwarya using Lacroix crystals I had kept from a fashion week in Paris (this was well before Euphoria). The media buzz was huge, and all of a sudden, my work was being spoken about on news channels. From there, some of the most incredible moments of my career started to happen.
Every time I worked with Aishwarya, it was a privilege. And when you work with a global icon like her, you need to nail it every time.
Q: What’s one underrated makeup technique that instantly elevates a look but most people overlook?
Daniel Bauer: Blush is the secret weapon that instantly elevates your look. But make sure to blush twice to make it work. I would suggest applying cream blush with your foundation and then topping up with a powder.
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Q: Is there a product you think people misuse the most, something everyone needs to apply differently?
Daniel Bauer: What you put on your face is your business. What you do with your makeup should be your choice. I say, never let anyone tell you what you should or shouldn’t do with your makeup. If you love it and it works for you, go for it every time.
Q: How do you ensure a celebrity's makeup looks fresh despite hours of events, flashes, and humidity?
Daniel Bauer: Stay in air conditioning, and if it’s outdoors, keep it natural. You can’t fight and win against the weather!
Q: Is there a makeup product you think deserves more attention? Something you wish people used more often?
Daniel Bauer: Most Indian consumers use shampoo but skip conditioner, and the same thing happens in makeup. People use foundation, but not moisturiser, concealer or corrector. As artists, we rely on these products every single day because they’re vital to how makeup sits, lasts, and looks. Add them to your kit, and it will genuinely change the way you see your makeup and yourself. These aren’t optional extras. They are essentials.
Q: With innovations in formulas, what product category has evolved the most in recent years?
Daniel Bauer: I don’t think we’ve seen a wave of groundbreaking new formulas recently. But what has evolved massively is the quality of brands entering the market. We now have incredible pricing, thoughtful formulations, and shade ranges that actually reflect the entire Indian skin-tone rainbow. Brands like Kay Beauty have been real consumer champions. They create products that work beautifully for everyone, not just a select few. And honestly, that kind of inclusivity and accessibility is the real innovation our industry needed.
Q: How do you evaluate whether a product is truly high-performing versus over-hyped?
Daniel Bauer: There are no rules in makeup, and if you find them, break them. If something works for you, I say go for it every time. Hype might have you believe the best is the premium brand, but experience can tell you something else.
Q: What’s your secret to making foundation look like skin, not makeup? How do you create long-lasting base makeup that doesn’t look cakey on camera?
Daniel Bauer: Cakey makeup isn’t about using too much product. It is simply about using the wrong product combinations. The most natural, “skin-like” makeup you see on camera often uses a lot of product, but is applied cleverly. Think of a lava lamp: oil and water never mix. It’s the same with makeup. Oil-based, water-based, and silicone-based products don’t blend well with each other. When you layer mismatched formulas, they separate, cling, and turn cakey under studio lights. For a smooth, long-wearing base, keep all your products in the same family, ideally all silicone-based, for the most seamless, durable finish on camera. There’s no magic trick, just smart product pairing and good technique.
Q: What’s the most common mistake people make with concealer?
Daniel Bauer: I think if you are making a mistake when you are using a concealer, you are already winning. The vast majority of people use foundation, no moisturiser, no primer, no concealer, no corrector and wonder why it’s not looking great. If you are using a concealer, even incorrectly, you are already in the elite club. Conceal what needs to be concealed and make sure the brand of concealer is the same brand you use for the foundation and corrector. So here’s the rule: if your foundation is water-based, oil-based, or silicone-based, your concealer and corrector better be too. Mixing water, oil, and silicone? That’s not artistry, it’s a breakup waiting to happen. Keep your base products in the same family or get ready for drama.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Pandey
Shweta Pandey is a seasoned lifestyle content writer with over a decade of experience. Her expertise spans across makeup, skincare, hair care, health & fitness, and home décor, where she combines creativity with practical insights to craft relatable and impactful content. Driven by curiosity and a love for storytelling, Shweta has built a reputation for making lifestyle topics approachable and inspiring. Beyond her writing desk, she enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends.Read More
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