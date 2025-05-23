Khushi Kapoor on rewearing mom Sridevi's clothes: ‘It’s my way of keeping her close’

Actor Khushi Kapoor likes to capture the essence of her bond with her late mother, Sridevi, through fashion. The actor admits rewearing her mother's iconic pieces is her way of paying homage to her style, and makes her feel connected to her in a deep emotional way. Also read: Khushi Kapoor on pressure of being in the public eye: ‘I’m mindful about keeping certain things just for myself’ Khushi likes to wear her mother Sridevi's attires.

Khushi on wearing Sridevi’s clothes

For Khushi, fashion is a powerful form of self-expression that transcends trends. In fact, she confesses fashion allows her to keep her mother's memory close while adding her own unique twist.

“Fashion is my personal self-expression, reflecting my identity and emotions. I enjoy experimenting with diverse styles, and my mother's clothes are a major inspiration,” says Khushi.

“Rewearing her pieces is a tribute to her enduring style and a connection to her. It’s my way of keeping her close and honouring her timeless sense of style, while also adding my own touch. It connects me to my roots and reminds me that fashion isn’t just about trends—it’s about emotion, memories, and self-expression,” adds the actor, who recently associated with fashion brand AZORTE for #YourSafeSpace campaign, emphasising on the importance of self-expression and finding one’s own identity.

Khushi on her fashion mantra

Khushi's fashion mantra revolves around striking a perfect balance between minimalist chic and maximalist glamour, blending simplicity with opulence.

“The concept of fashion as a safe space aligns perfectly with my personal style; I wear what feels right, and I love that I can be both a minimalist and a maximalist,” mentions the actor, who made entered the film industry with the web film, The Archies in 2023.

For Khushi, finding one’s safe space is about embracing every facet of who you are.

When it comes to work, Khushi was most recently seen in films such as Loveyapa and Nadaaniyan. At the moment, she reveals she is working “on a very special project”. “And you’ll hear about it soon,” she ends with a hint.