Kiara Advani flaunts her pregnancy glow in stylish 15K co-ord set as she walks hand-in-hand with Sidharth at airport

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The soon-to-be parents walked hand in hand, flashing their brightest smiles and proving yet again that their travel fashion is always on point. Kiara kept it chic in a trendy co-ord set, giving us a glimpse of what's sure to be a fabulous maternity style journey. We can't wait to see more of her fashion choices in the coming months. Let's break down her look and see how much her outfit costs. (Also read: Kiara Advani’s first look with Sidharth Malhotra after pregnancy reveal? A dreamy ₹51K floral dress we can’t get over ) Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani showcase stylish airport looks.(Ashutosh Rai)

Kiara Advani rocks stylish co-ord set

Kiara kept it comfy and chic in an easy-breezy co-ord set. Her look featured a white, loose-fit shirt with a collared neckline, buttoned bodice, and full sleeves. The radiant multi-coloured floral print added an extra dose of charm, making the ensemble pop. She paired it with white straight-fit pants, striking the perfect balance between style and comfort.

In terms of accessories, she kept it minimal and styled her look with a pair of flats and a yellow handbag. She opted for a no-makeup look with blushed cheeks, nude lipstick, and mascara-coated lashes. With her luscious tresses left loose in a middle partition, she perfectly finished off her look.

How much her outfit costs

If you loved Kiara's look and are thinking of adding it to your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you. Her co-ord set is from the brand Nautanky and comes with a price tag of ₹15,900.

Kiara's co-ord set comes with a price tag of ₹15,900.(www.elahe.in)

On the other hand, Sidharth kept it cool and casual in a blue T-shirt layered with an open-washed denim jacket and beige loose-fitted pants. Adding a sporty edge, he completed his look with a black cap and aviator sunglasses.

On the work front

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in Game Changer alongside Ram Charan and is set to star in War 2 next. Meanwhile, Sidharth is gearing up for Param Sundari, where he will be seen opposite Janhvi Kapoor.