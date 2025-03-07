Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani are the most stylish mother-daughter duo as they take over Paris Fashion Week. Pics

Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani travelled to Paris recently to attend Paris Fashion Week. The mother-daughter duo has been invited to unveil the latest collection of Delvaux, a luxury handbag brand. Both Raveena and Rasha shared pictures from the event. Let's decode what they wore. Rasha Thadani and Raveena Tandon in Paris.

The lady in black

Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai dressed Raveena for the Delvaux event. Mixing luxury and fast fashion, he dressed the actor in a blouse from H&M and a skirt and jacket set by designer Falguni Shane Peacock. Raveena posted the pictures with the caption, “Paris fashion week @delvaux Key Opinion Leaders.”

The blouse features a plunging V neckline, a pleated design on the bust, a scarf-like attachment wrapped around the neck, full-length sleeves, a fitted silhouette, and a wrap-around fit. Raveena paired the top with a high-rise waist skirt featuring a mermaid-like silhouette accentuating her curves and a floor-length hem.

The actor layered a blazer over the all-black ensemble. It has gold embellishments, full-length sleeves, an open front, and notch lapels. For accessories, she chose statement rings, dangling earrings, and an embellished top handle bag from Delvaux. With her hair tied in a pulled-back, twisted bun, she chose winged eyeliner, pink smokey eyes, berry-toned lips, darkened brows, flushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter for the glam.

The new gen fashionista

Meanwhile, Rasha complemented her mother in a black and cream-coloured ensemble. She wore a strapless corset blouse that cinched her midriff and featured ribbon ties on the back. She paired it with a textured blazer and a matching mini-length skirt.

Rasha wore the outfit with sheer black stockings, matching knee-high leather boots, a Delvaux top handle bag, diamond-studded earcuffs, bracelets, and rings. She left her hair loose and styled the locks in a slicked-back style with soft waves. As for the glam, she chose winged eyeliner, smokey eyes, pink lip shade, flushed cheeks, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, and glowing highlighter.